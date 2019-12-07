HERSHEY — It took nearly 20 seconds for a reporter to read to Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth all the championship game records his defense set during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A championship game against Avonworth.
“I’d say the defense played pretty well,” Roth deadpanned.
Boy, did it ever.
The Tigers scored four defensive touchdowns, quarterback Preston Zachman threw four touchdown passes, and Southern Columbia rolled to a 74-7 win over the Antelopes.
Southern Columbia (16-0) completed its third straight undefeated season, and won its third state championship in row, along with its fourth in five years. Roth won his 444th career game and tied Dunmore’s Jack Henzes for second on the all-time list. Berwick’s George Curry is the state’s all-time wins leader with 455.
The Tigers finish the season with 886 points, the most scored by a state title winning team in state history. They scored the most points in state final history and won by the largest margin of victory.
Southern Columbia’s defense also set single game records for turnovers (nine), interception return touchdowns (three) and defensive touchdowns (four).
However, it was a defensive mistake early that put the Tigers in a position they were unaccustomed to — trailing. The Antelopes (15-1) took the opening kickoff and marched 73 yards in five plays. Avonworth quarterback Park Penrod found tight end Trevor Faulkner wide open for a 43-yard TD pass to give the Antelopes a 7-0 lead with 9:42 left in the game.
“They were moving the ball some on us early and having some success,” Roth said. “We had a mix-up in coverage. That particular play, I talked to some people before the game, I mentioned specifically the tight end-seam pass because that was a huge play-action play they used a lot in the films we had.”
Senior safety Cade Linn took the blame for the coverage mix-up.
“We were in man, I told Nate Crowl to play off his man, and flare out,” Linn said. “(Crowl’s) actual man ran down the middle of the field and caught the touchdown pass.
“It was definitely on me.”
Linn and the secondary got their revenge a little later, but the Tigers offense answered the call quickly to tie the game. Southern Columbia went 86 yards in 11 plays, capped by Julian Fleming’s 12-yard TD catch with 5:22 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
Just two plays later, Antelopes star running back Jax Miller fumbled the ball and Max Tillett recovered for the Tigers on the Avonworth 8. Gaige Garcia scored on the next play, and the Tigers had a 14-7 lead with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
Then things got away from Avonworth, a team that entered the game having trailed just once all season.
Three straight incompleteions led to a punt, and a Gaige Garcia 32-yard TD grab with 3:36 left in the first quarter pushed the lead to 21-7. It was the final touchdown of Gaige Garcia’s career. He finishes as the state record holder for touchdowns (159) and rushing touchdowns (138).
The Tigers’ defense took over from there. Cal Haladay picked off a pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown with 2:09 left in the first quarter. Jake Davis followed with a 31-yard interception return for a score to send the Tigers to the second quarter with a 34-7 lead.
Linn started the second quarter with a 46-yard interception return TD to push the lead to 41-7 with just more than 11 minutes left in the first half. Southern Columbia’s pass rush might not have had a sack for the second straight week, but the secondary benefited from the relentless pressure from the front eight.
“They ran a lot of long developing patterns,” Linn said. “We like to see that because we know our pass rush is either going to get home or force some bad throws.”
Davis picked off his second pass of the game to set up the next Tigers score. Senior Ty Roadarmel caught an 8-yard TD pass from Zachman to cap a 49-yard scoring drive with 7:26 left in the first half.
The Antelopes forced a Fleming fumble late in the second quarter, but the Ohio State-bound senior got his revenge on the next series, taking a short slant 63 yards for the final touchdown of his illustrious career. Fleming finishes career as the all-time leader in yardage (5,489) and touchdown catches (79). He finishes second in receptions with 256.
“That was awesome. Coach said they wanted to get me one more touchdown,” Fleming said. “I thanked him when I got to the sideline.”
Roadarmel added a 42-yard run and Gavin Garcia chipped in an 11-yarder in the third quarter. Both the starting offense and starting defense both left the field in the third quarter to standing ovations from a large Southern Columbia crowd.
However, the Tigers weren’t done scoring.
Matt Masala picked up a fumbled punt return and returned it 46 yards for a score with less than a minute to play in the game.
PIAA CLASS 2A
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at HersheyPark Stadium, Hershey
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 74,
AVONWORTH 7
Southern Columbia (16-0)`34`21`13`6 — 74
Avonworth (15-1)`7`0`0`0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
A-Trevor Faulkner 43 pass from Park Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)
SC-Julian Fleming 12 pass from Preston Zachman (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC-Gaige Garcia 8 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gaige Garcia 32 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC-Cal Haladay 39 interception return (kick failed)
SC-Jake Davis 42 interception return (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC-Cade Linn 46 interception return (Haupt kick)
SC-Ty Roadarmel 8 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC-Fleming 63 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SC-Roadarmel 42 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 11 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
SC-Matt Masala 46 fumble return (no attempt)
TEAM STATISTICS
`SC`A
First downs`16`8
Rushes-yards`32-243`21-46
Passing yards`183`142
Passing`7-11-0`8-26-6
Fumbles-lost`3-1`3-3
Penalties-yards`8-60`2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 9-84, TD; Ty Roadarmel 4-59, TD; Gaige Garcia 9-44, TD; Matt Masala 3-19; Wes Barnes 3-18; Preston Zachman 2-17; Trevor Yorks 1-3; TEAM 1-(-1). Avonworth: Jax Miller 14-29; Park Penrod 7-17.
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Zachman 7-11-0 for 183 yards, 4 TDs. Avonworth: Park 8-26-6 for 142 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 4-126, 2 TDs; Gaige Garcia 2-49, TD; Roadarmel 1-8, TD. Avonworth: Theo Newhouse 2-51; Trevor Faulkner 1-43, TD; Jacob Rapp 1-22; Grant Jenkins 1-10; Jacob Horrigan 2-9; Miller 1-7.