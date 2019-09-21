ELYSBURG — Although he gained 96 offensive yards and scored a touchdown, Southern Columbia senior fullback Ty Roadarmel would rather help his teammates pull off those plays.
Southern Columbia cruised to a 62-0 win over rival Central Columbia behind Roadarmel and big nights from Julian Fleming and Gaige and Gavin Garcia.
“I love blocking; that’s like the highlight of my career,” Roadarmel said. “I love to block for the other people. Gavin said he loves watching me run down the field. I told him I would rather watch them run down the field, knowing that I helped open up some holes and help get the touchdown for them.”
Southern Columbia scored just nine seconds into the game, 11 seconds fast er than last week.
Quarterback Preston Zachman fired a bomb deep down the middle to Fleming, who was never touched en route to the 69-yard touchdown.
Fleming later made a spectacular 54-yard catch on which he seemed to almost out-run the ball and lost his footing while stretched out and fell to the turf.
“You can throw him the ball and it’s like you’ve overthrown him, but he’s one of these elite players — they can find another gear,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “Most people when they’re running even when they think they’re running full speed, can find another gear. Somehow, he finds a way to get to it.”
After Fleming’s touchdown, Gaige Garcia scored the next three Tigers’ TDs on runs of 7, 23 and 1, then younger brother Gavin sandwiched a pair of TD runs (17 and 48 yards) around a 17-yard TD pass from Zachman to Roadarmel.
“We still have our breakdowns once in a while,” Southern Columbia right tackle Jake Herr said. “It seems like we have improved from week to week. We always want to make ourselves better, and at practice (line) coach (Mike) Johnston pushes us to get better.”
The Tigers scored on every possession of the first half.
The win was the state-record 76th in a row in regular-season and the Tigers have shut out all five opponents to go to 5-0. Central, which had won three in a row, fell to 3-2.
As has been the case all season, the starters watched from the sideline in the second half as the Tigers’ reserves added a pair of third-quarter TDs — by Nate Crowl and Matt Masala — while the back-ups continued the season-long shutout streak.
The Tigers held the Blue Jays to two first downs and 27 offensive yards.
“We just have to keep doing our assignments and keep playing hard and we’ll see what happens,” Southern Columbia linebacker Max Tillett said.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 62, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
Central Col. (3-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Southern Col. (5-0) 27 21 14 0 — 62
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Julian Fleming 69 pass from Preston Zachman (pass failed)
SC-Gaige Garcia 7 run (Ethan Haupt)
SC-Gaige Garcia 23 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gaige Garcia 1 run (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC-Gavin Garcia 17 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Ty Roadarmel 17 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 48 run (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SC-Nate Crowl 3 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Matt Masala 1 run (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CC SC
First downs 2 25
Rushes-yards 22-6 27-380
Passing 3-11-1 8-11-0
Passing yards 21 257
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 0-0 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 13-12; Isaac Kester 3-5; Nathan Smith 2-minus-1; Logan Welkom 2-minus-2; Garret McNellis 2-minus-8. Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 5-102, 2 TDs; Gaige Garcia 6-80, 3 TDs; Rothermel 2-79, TD; Masala 3-50, TD; Heim 6-48, TD; Crowl 2-19, TD; Wes Barnes 4-16; Cade Linn 1-6; Zachman 1-minus-4; team 2-minus-18.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Garrett McNellis 3-11-1, for 21 yards. Southern Columbia: Zachman 8-11-0, for 257 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Garrett Carter 1-12; Johnson 1-8; Zander Bradley 1-1. Southern Columbia: Fleming 4-165, TD; Gaige Garcia 3-63; Rothermel 1-29, TD.