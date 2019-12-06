Southern Columbia's Davis stepping up as other cornerback

Editor’s note: An incomplete version of this story ran in Thursday’s edition. The complete version is below.
CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia’s defense has reached another level this season.
The Tigers (15-0) head into the PIAA Class 2A championship game at 1 p.m. today against Avonworth.
If the Tigers had one weak spot entering the season — considering the amount of talent Southern Columbia returned, it was hard to find one — it might have been the cornerback opposite Ohio State recruit Julian Fleming.
Why throw at one of the state’s best players, when an offense could pick on a 5-foot-9 first-year starter on the other side?
The Hammond School tested that theory quickly in the first half in Southern Columbia’s first game in South Carolina on ESPN2. Though wide receiver Cam Scott caught a long pass from quarterback Jackson Muschamp on the play, it took a perfectly placed ball by Muschamp and a diving finger-tip catch by Scott to beat Jake Davis on the play.
As Davis worked last off-season preparing to win the Tigers’ starting cornerback job, he knew exactly what would happen: teams would immediately come gunning for him.
“It’s hard to explain, but having Julian on the other side, I know have a target on the other side,” Davis said. “I know that. So I have to focus in and be ready for anything at anytime.”
It’s that mindset that has led to such a successful season for Davis at cornerback. He has 38 tackles with six interceptions and 14 pass breakups. He had three pass breakups in the first half of last week’s state semifinal against Richland.
With Fleming tasked with covering Richland’s Caleb Burke (a New Hampshire commit) all over the field last week, which Fleming called the “the most running I’ve done in a game all season,” the Rams tried several different times to get second-leading receiver Trevor Tustin open against Davis.
Tustin managed two long touchdown catches in the game, but one came against a linebacker in coverage (the first touchdown the Tigers have allowed in the first quarter all season) and the other came against the jayvee team in the fourth quarter.
“Jake is always going out and putting his all into it,” Fleming said. “He does such a great job on the other side. He’s breaking up passes — he had at least two in his hands. He’s really come on this year.”
“He does a great job on the outside. He’s a smaller guy, going against guys that are taller, but he’s turned himself into a real good player,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “So how is Jake is going to match up is the question we asked every week, because we know Julian is going to get the job done.
“Jake has done the job as well all season. He’s been great all year.”
Going back to that play in the Hammond game, Davis learned one important lesson quickly.
“When we watched the film, I wasn’t adjusting to double moves (by the receiver) properly,” Davis said. “So really focused on that a lot, and I think I’ve gotten a lot better.”
Davis says he’d like to play in college after his senior season, and he’s been contacted by some schools, but for right now he’s concentrating on his academics.
Now the big question: Has Davis had to go up against Fleming in practice?
“I’ve only ever had to go against Julian once since I’ve been on varsity,” Davis said.
And he has no interest in doing it again.
“He’s just too big and fast,” Davis said with a laugh.