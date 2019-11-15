It’s hard to believe, but on Saturday night when Southern Columbia runs down the hill at Jim Roth Field at Coaches Stadium, it will be the final time for the Tigers’ senior class.
It’s a group that will go down in history as the best class in the storied history of Southern Columbia — producing the state’s top career touchdown scorer and the school’s all-time leading rusher (Gaige Garcia), the state’s career leader in receiving yards and receiving TDs (Julian Fleming), the school’s career tackle leader (Cal Haladay) along with two other Division I recruits (Preston Zachman and Max Tillett), and a Division I wrestling recruit (Lear Quinton).
It’s a group that has a chance to graduate with just one loss in its entire career — in the state championship game their freshman year to Steel Valley.
“I think it’s something that’s one the seniors’ minds,” Roth said. “Some of those guys have started every game since the opener of their freshmen year, and almost all of the senior class has played a role on the team for four years.
“It’s that last game for them, and I think that plays into the mental aspect of this game.”
The Tigers host Mount Carmel in the District 4 Class 2A championship game for the third consecutive year, and it’s the sixth time in the last three seasons the two teams have faced each other.
“They are our most consistent rivals. They’ve been so good. I think other than us, North Schuylkill is the only one to beat them the last two years,” Roth said. “We can’t take them lightly and look past them. I don’t think that will be the case, though.
“We know this team so well, and we know what they can be capable of.”
It’s the same familiar refrain for the Red Tornadoes (10-2), who must find a way to keep the Tigers’ offense off the field. Southern Columbia’s ability to have most of its players go one way has allowed them to wear down Mount Carmel over the last three years.
“We have to overcome that third quarter,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “They seem to be able to pull away against us every time in the second half of games.”
When the two teams met on Aug. 31, Southern Columbia limited Mount Carmel to 149 yards of total offense, including just 35 yards on the ground on 24 carries.
However, it’s different Mount Carmel offense this time around. The Red Tornadoes used more of spread attack against the Tigers, but Mount Carmel went back to its power running scheme after the North Schuylkill game. The Red Tornadoes offense has caught fire since then. Mount Carmel is averaging 48.5 points per game over the last six contests. Shamokin is only team to hold Mount Carmel under 47 points in that stretch.
“I think that suits their personnel best, and it’s going to be interesting for us,” Roth said. “They’ll put guys in motion and pull offensive lineman to get as many players to the point of attack as possible. Nobody has really attacked us with a power scheme this season.
“It’s going to be a different look for us.”
Mount Carmel has rolled up 2,660 yards on the ground this season. Shane Weidner became the 21st running back in Mount Carmel history to top 1,000 yards and now has 1,020 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Noah Berkoski (441 yards, 7 TDs), Joey Bendas (358 yards, 6 TDs) and quarterback Tom Reisinger (312 yards, 6 TDs) have also all topped 300 yards on the ground this season.