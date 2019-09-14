COAL TOWNSHIP — Julian Fleming can’t remember Southern Columbia’s last regular-season loss.
It’s not because the Ohio State University commit has a poor memory.
After all, Fleming — like his classmates, including fellow Big 10 commits Gaige Garcia and Cal Haladay — was in fourth grade at the time.
Fleming and Garcia each scored three touchdowns Friday in Southern Columbia’s 62-0 win over Shamokin. It was the 76th consecutive regular-season win for the Tigers, which broke the state record for longest regular-season winning streak. Strath Haven, which previously held the record, had its 75-game winning streak end in 2004.
“It’s definitely something we were looking forward to. We’ve been talking about it all week,” Fleming said of breaking the record. “We couldn’t come out lackadaisical because they’ll take advantage, and we came out hot. The defense has been playing hot all season.”
Southern Columbia, which has not allowed a point this season, last lost in 2011 — to rival Mount Carmel.
“All three areas are very strong, so if we don’t blitz and just rush the front four, we’re getting pressure,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said of his defense. “When they do have enough time to throw the ball the secondary is really good in coverage.”
He said it was great to get the state record, and he was happy that it happened with the current senior class.
“I can’t say enough about this group of seniors,” Roth said. “For them to be the group that comes away with this state record, I’m happy for them.”
The Tigers (4-0), who put up 500 total yards of offense and limited the Indians (2-2) to 117, played a nearly perfect game, starting with Gaige Garcia’s 54-yard touchdown run on the game’s second play.
Fleming scored the next three TDs on passes of 50, 9 and 46 yards from quarterback Preston Zachman.
“Our passing game is slowly coming along,” Fleming said. “Preston and I are starting to get our connection down. He’s starting to get his throws down; we’ve been improving. We have to catch up to the run game. So far, we’re trying and we’re getting there.”
Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski, who won four state titles playing for Roth at Southern Columbia, said he told his players Southern was the best team they will see all year.
“There are no weaknesses,” he said. “You watch film, you try to game plan and you see maybe a little hiccup here or there, and you think you might be able to crack it, but they are just solid in all areas.”
The coach added his team will bounce back, just like it did after a lopsided loss two weeks ago at North Schuylkill.
“We have to. We’re not the only team that this has happened too,” Hynoski said.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 62, SHAMOKIN 0
Southern Col. (4-0) 35 20 0 7 — 62
Shamokin (2-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC—Gaige Garcia 54 run (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC-Julian Fleming 50 pass from Preston Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC—Fleming 9 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC—Fleming 46 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC—Gaige Garcia 20 run (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC—Gavin Garcia 23 run (Haupt kick)
SC—Gaige Garcia 38 run (Haupt kick)
SC—Gavin Garcia 54 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
SC—Trevor Yorks 19 run (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SC Sham
First downs 17 8
Rushes-yards 26-395 34-29
Passing yards 105 88
Passes 3-4-0 8-22-1
Total yards 500 117
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-1
Penalties-yards 2-30 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 7-137, 2 TDs; Gaige Garcia 5-126, 3 TDs; Ty Roadarmel 4-50; Braden Heim 4-40; Yorks 1-19, TD; Wes Barnes 2-13; Matt Masala 1-11; Brandon Gedman 1-minus-1. Shamokin: Corey Adams 5-17; Max Madden 5-16; Bryson James 5-15; Aaron Frasch 2-6; Ryder Zulkowski 1-5; Matt Schiccatano 1-5; Brett Ney 7-minues-15; Nate Grimes 8-minus-20.
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Zachman 3-4-0, for 105 yards, 3 TDs. Shamokin: Brett Ney 5-14-1, for 61 yards; Nate Grimes 3-8-0, for 27 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Fleming 3-105, 3 TDs. Shamokin: Zulkowski 4-28; Matt Schiccatano 2-minus-4; Joey Masser 1-31; Mitchell Knowles 1-20.