JERSEY SHORE — This year, Southern Columbia has started games fast, grabbed insurmountable leads, and then put the second team in at or shortly after halftime.
The Tigers continued that pattern on Friday at Jersey Shore as they scored on their first four — and five out of their first six — possessions in the first quarter alone to take a 35-point lead, and that eventually turned into a 56-14 win when all was said and done.
“This is one of the better teams we played and we came out and played well on both sides of the ball,” said Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth.
For the first time this year, the Southern first team defense gave up a score and it came in the first half, also a first on the season. The play, a 19-yard screen pass from Tanner Lorson to Anthony Shaffer, cut Southern’s lead to 49-6 with 4:28 remaining in the second quarter and was made largely because Jersey Shore had to abandon the run early, not just due to the score but due to Southern’s stout run defense.
Southern held Jersey Shore to minus-57 rushing yards in the game. Of the Bulldogs’ 15 total rushing plays, all but one of which came in the first half, 13 went for losses, and just one went for positive yardage.
“They were like a sea of gold coming after us (in the running game),” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish.
The lack of success in the running game led Jersey Shore to throw the ball early and often. Lorson threw for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 28-of-42 passing. Over half of that — 155 — came in the first half against Southern’s first team.
“Their quarterback is probably as accurate and as mobile as anybody we’ll see all year. He can move around, he throws well on the run and he put a ton of balls on the money tonight,” said Roth.
While Jersey Shore had a bit of success at times offensively, the Bulldogs were unable to do anything to slow down the Tigers’ juggernaut of an offense. Southern had to run a total of only 12 plays on their first five scoring drives combined.
Gaige Garcia returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty. While having such a score taken off the board would demoralize some teams, Southern proceeded to need just four plays to find the end zone when Preston Zachman took a keeper down the left side for a 52-yard touchdown run.
Zachman then hit Julian Fleming for a 21-yard scoring reception on Southern’s next drive, which started at the Jersey Shore 21 thanks to a fumbled snap on a punt by the Bulldogs. Then Gavin Garcia burst loose up the middle and then down the right sideline for a 43-yard scoring run on the second play of Southern’s next drive.
Older brother Gaige then burst loose for a 78-yard touchdown run on the second play of Southern’s next drive to make it 28-0. Zachman then found a mismatch in pass coverage on the Tigers’ next drive as he found Gaige Garcia on a smaller defender and turned that into a 48-yard touchdown pass on the second play of their next drive to make it 35-0.
Fleming and Gavin Garcia each added their second touchdowns in the second quarter, while Ty Roadarmel also had a 46-yard run for a score. Of Southern’s eight total scoring drives, three were single plays, two took just two plays, one took three plays, and another four, the longest of which took just 1:39. Southern’s final touchdown of the game, a seven-play, 65-yard drive, took 3:08 and made it 56-6 with 1:20 left in the first half.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 56, JERSEY SHORE 14
Southern Columbia (7-0) 35 21 0 0 — 56
Jersey Shore (4-3) 0 6 0 8 — 14
First quarter
SC-Preston Zachman 52 run (Ethan Haupt kick), 1:39
SC-Julian Fleming 21 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick), :06
SC-Gavin Garcia 43 run (Haupt kick), :44
SC-Gaige Garcia 78 run (Haupt kick), :20
SC-Gaige Garcia 48 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick), 1:28
Second quarter
SC-Ty Roadarmel 46 run (Haupt kick), :09
SC-Fleming 58 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick), :11
JS-Anthony Shaffer 19 pass from Tanner Lorson (kick failed), 2:39
SC-Gavin Garcia 6 run (Haupt kick), 3:08
Fourth quarter
JS-Anthony Shaffer 3 pass from Tanner Lorson (Stanton Weslin pass from Lorson), 5:08
STATISTICS
SC JS
First downs 19 15
Rushes-net yards 34-401 15-(-57)
Passing yardage 174 287
Comp-Att-Int 6-11-1 28-42-2
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-50 3-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Braden Heim, 7-13; Gaige Garcia, 6-125, TD; Gavin Garcia, 6-96, 2 TD; Matt Masala, 4-29; Wes Barnes, 4-33; Ty Roadarmel, 3-54, TD; Trevor Yorks, 3-(-1); Preston Zachman, 1-52, TD. Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky, 6-(-19); Tanner Lorson, 6-(-21); Owen Anderson, 2-(-17); Dawson Sechrist, 1-0.
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Preston Zachman, 6-11-1, 174 yds, 3 TD. Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson, 28-42-2, 287 yds., 2 TD.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming, 5-126, 2 TD; Gaige Garcia, 1-48, TD. Jersey Shore: Anthony Shaffer, 8-70, 2 TD; Cayden Hess, 8-66; Stanton Westlin, 4-96; Owen Anderson, 3-18; Josh Malicky, 2-16; Dawson Sechrist, 1-10; Kooper Peacock, 1-10; Brett Guthrie, 1-1.