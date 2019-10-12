WEST PITTSTON — They were unbeaten, state-ranked and had their way with every opponent.
They managed to change their schedule in-season to dump a winless team in favor of facing another unbeaten team.
Yes, the Wyoming Area Warriors did it all to take on nationally ranked Southern Columbia.
The Warriors showed early Friday night, in front of an estimated 7,000 fans at Anthony “Jack” Sobeski Stadium, that they were worthy in what shaped up like a classic.
Warriors senior Dominic Deluca returned the opening kickoff 50 yards before a three-out and a punt. Wyoming Area then stopped Southern on downs and eventually the teams were in a hard-hitting and scoreless battle into the second quarter.
However, the nine-time state champion and No. 1-ranked 2A Tigers had too many elite players for the state’s No. 3-ranked Class 4A team and rolled to another mercy-rule victory, 42-0.
Southern (8-0) scored on five of its first six possessions — all touchdowns by brothers Gaige and Gavin Garcia — and added a sixth TD on a 53-yard interception return by senior Preston Zachman en route to its state-record 79th consecutive regular-season win.
Southern coach Jim Roth said there were no big adjustments after the first period.
“It was just a matter of us playing our game between Julian (Fleming), Preston, Gaige and Gavin,” he said. “They just started to do what they always do and made big plays.”
Indeed, senior Gaige Garcia and his sophomore brother Gavin continued to make both the routine and the dazzling plays for the two-time defending 2A state champions.
Gaige and Gavin opened the scoring in the second quarter with runs of four and 13 yards, respectively, before Gaige provided the fans with another brilliant highlight. He caught a short screen pass on the left side, juked a would-be tackler, and headed across the field and down the sideline where he eluded more tackles for a 49-yard score — despite having his facemask grabbed.
“It wasn’t really open, but Preston put it in just the right spot for me to get it. I made the first guy miss (and) it was all downhill from there trying to get in the end zone,” Gaige Garcia said.
He added that the team always tries to make big plays, “but we were focusing on driving the ball and getting the score.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers defense was stifling in pitching its sixth shutout of the season.
Deluca, who opened the game by returning Ethan Haupt’s opening kickoff 50 yards to the Tigers’ 39, was unable to find time to set up at quarterback. He was sacked five times and finished with 4 yards on 15 carries. The Warriors totaled just 4 yards on 28 rushing attempts.
Next Friday, Southern will face a second consecutive unbeaten and state-ranked opponent when they take on another team of Warriors, this one in Montoursville.
One down note was an injury to Tigers assistant coach Roger Nunkester, who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after a sideline collision.
A Southern player tackled a Wyoming receiver and the latter hit Nunkester, who uses a walker because of recent back surgery.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 42, WYOMING AREA 0
Southern Columbia (8-0) 0 21 21 0 — 42
Wyoming Area (7-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
SC-Gaige Garcia 4 run (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 13 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gaige Garcia 49 pass from Preston Zachman (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SC-Gaige Garcia 17 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 2 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Zachman 53 interception return (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SC W
First downs 19 8
Rushes-yards 27-312 28-4
Passing yards 130 96
Total yards 442 100
Passing 6-11-1 7-18-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 0-0 4-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 10-102, 3 TDs; Ty Roardarmel 3-98; Gavin Garcia 5-77, 2 TDs; Braden Heim 3-13; Matt Masala 2-3; Wes Barnes 2-0; Trevor Yorks 1-0. Wyoming: Richie Hizynski 2-10; Vicienzo Giambra 2-5; Dominic Deluca 15-4; Colby Gashi 2-2; FJ Braccini 1-1; Leonardo Haros 3-1; Darren Rodney 5-(-5); TEAM 1-(-10).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Zachman 6-11-1, for 130 yards, TD. Wyoming Area: Deluca 7-18-1, for 96 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 5-81; Gaige Garcia 1-49, TD. Wyoming Area: Derek Ambrosino 3-44; Riley Rusyn 3-37; Brian Williams 3-15.