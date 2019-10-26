CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia looked to its past to honor its present Friday.
Justin Barnes, Ardie Kissinger and Nate Roadarmel were among perhaps a dozen members of the 1994 team that won the Tigers’ first state championship who presented current seniors with a plaque dubbing it the best class in the program’s storied history.
“By any metrics ... this senior class has accomplished more things on the football field than any team in the history of this school,” 1994 graduate Jon Fetterman announced. “When a legendary coach says it’s a once-in-a-lifetime class, the only thing we can do is honor them as the greatest football team in the history of this school. This plaque will hang forever in our school anointing the Class of 2019. We’re retiring the whole class.”
The ceremony capped senior night festivities that began with player and parent recognition before Southern Columbia’s 49-6 win over Danville in its regular-season finale. With the victory, the Tigers extended their state record regular-season win streak to 81 (42 straight wins overall), and became the program’s first to win all 10 via the mercy rule.
“This program has been great for so many years, before I was born,” said halfback Gaige Garcia, who ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, “and we just find new ways to do things in this program that has already had so many records, so many state titles.
The Tigers (10-0) move into the District 4 Class 2A playoffs as the top seed, looking to lengthen a run of four district championships. Danville (4-6) will play a road game to open the District 4 Class 3A tournament.
Southern amassed 373 yards of offense in the first half and led 28-6 at halftime Friday despite losing two fumbles and throwing a late-half interception. Ohio State commit Julian Fleming had the ball stripped away by Ironmen junior Ian Persing on the Tigers’ first possession, while Garcia, a Michigan commit, lost a fumble on a second-quarter carry.
The interception — which came after Southern moved 40 yards to the Danville 26 in the final minute of the half — was on a post pattern intended for Fleming. Danville’s Jagger Dressler tipped the ball to teammate Carson Persing deep near the endline only 26 seconds after Persing hauled in a 22-yard pass for the Ironmen’s lone score.
“We turned the ball over three times in the first half, so we weren’t happy with that. We were a bit sloppy there,” said Tigers coach Jim Roth. “Better now than three weeks from now when we’re in a big game and it poses more of a challenge.
Southern scored on four consecutive possessions following the early turnover. Garcia got to the right edge and won a sideline sprint to the end zone for a 66-yard TD. Fleming then snared a pair of passes on a five-play, 63-yard drive — a 35-yard gain over the double coverage of Carson Persing and Ty Stauffer, and a 15-yard TD perfectly placed by Preston Zachman to the right side of the end zone.
Fleming, the nation’s No. 1 recruit according to ESPN, became the state’s first 5,000-yard receiver on the drive. He finished with seven receptions for 150 yards and two scores, including a 19-yard TD on a crossing pattern that put the Tigers up 28-0 early in the second quarter.
“Just the caliber of talent we have on this team is probably the thing that impresses me the most,” Fleming said. “We’ve got six (Division I) players this year — including a kid (Lear Quinton) going for wrestling. We just have such talent at this level for such a small school in the middle of two cornfields. It’s truly amazing.”
Danville’s scoring drive covered 55 yards and was aided by Southern’s only penalties — a horsecollar tackle on Dressler, and a fourth-down roughing call on KJ Riley. Riley recovered to loft a perfect ball over man coverage to Carson Persing as he crossed the goal line.
Gaige Garcia bolted 9 yards to cap a five-play, 58-yard scoring drive early in the third quarter. His younger brother, sophomore Gavin, matched him by going sideline-to-sideline for his second TD run, a 9-yarder that put the Tigers ahead 42-6. Gavin Garcia finished with 125 yards on eight carries.
“Winning state titles, yeah — that’s amazing. Winning that (MaxPreps) national title thing last year was pretty cool, too,” said Gaige Garcia. “But we’re just trying to win each and every game. We’re not looking for records as much. We’re just trying to play football.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 49, DANVILLE 6
Danville (4-6) 0 6 0 0 — 6
Southern Col. (10-0) 21 7 14 7 — 49
Scoring summary
First quarter
SC-Gaige Garcia 66 run (Ethan Haupt kick), 9:18
SC-Julian Fleming 15 pass from Preston Zachman (Haupt kick), 5:11
SC-Gavin Garcia 1 run (Haupt kick), 3:13
Second quarter
SC-Fleming 19 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick), 10:34
D-Carson Persing 22 pass from KJ Riley (kick blocked), 0:54
Third quarter
SC-Gaige Garcia 9 run (Haupt kick), 8:24
SC-Gavin Garcia 9 run (Haupt kick), 4:21
Fourth quarter
SC-Braden Heim 10 run (Haupt kick), 9:39
TEAM STATISTICS
Dan SC
First downs 6 17
Rushes-net yards 33-59 31-386
Passing yardage 44 189
Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 8-12-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 3-16 2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 8-48; Jagger Dressler 7-29; Jack Smiley 5-11; Colton Sidler 1-4; Shaun Potter 2-1; Team 1-(-1); Joey Harris 5-(-2); KJ Riley 4-(-31). Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 7-143, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 8-125, 2 TDs; Ty Roadarmel 7-69; Ronnie Zsido 3-20; Braden Heim 2-11, TD; Matt Masala 2-9; Wes Barnes 1-7; Preston Zachman 1-2.
PASSING — Danville: Riley 8-13-0, 45 yds., TD; Mason Raup 1-2-0, (-1) yds. Southern Columbia: Zachman 8-12-1, 189 yds., 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 4-30, TD; Ian Persing 3-7; C.J. Outt 1-8; Eli Strausser 1-(-1). Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 7-150, 2 TDs; Roadarmel 1-39.