Southern seniors cap remarkable careers

HERSHEY — As Southern Columbia’s seniors mingled with their fans Friday at Hersheypark Stadium or took another chunk of a giant chocolate bar, every one of them was absorbing a win in a high school football game for the 63rd and final time.
The Tigers had just polished off a 74-7 victory over previously-unbeaten Avonworth that stretched their winning streak to an amazing 48 games and brought home a third consecutive PIAA Class 2A football championship.
The chocolate was just as tasty as it was a year earlier — or two years earlier — and the keepsake photos will carry plenty of lasting memories for a collection of talented youngsters that will never play another football game together.
What this group of 19 accomplished during its four seasons in black-and-gold jerseys will be talked about in Elysburg and Catawissa and parts in between for years to come.
Regardless of the touchdown totals or the piles of yardage or the remarkable tackle counts, one mark that sticks out is this senior class fashioned a 63-1 record during its four varsity seasons.
Just playing in 64 varsity games is one thing; winning 63 of them is extraordinary.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, honestly,” linebacker Nate Crowl said. “When you say it, it sounds like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s crazy.’ I’ve been playing with these guys basically my entire life.
“I’m proud to be able to call these guys my brothers.”
To add some perspective, Southern’s senior class have played in just more than 14 percent of the 444 victories that veteran coach Jim Roth has pocketed during his 36 seasons in charge.
Of course, having a handful of players heading off to the next level such as Julian Fleming (Ohio State), Gaige Garcia (Michigan), Cal Haladay (Michigan State) Preston Zachman (Wisconsin) and Max Tillett (New Hampshire) doesn’t hurt.
“It’s a special group, but I’ve mentioned here in the postgame several times that there’s a lot of good football players that complemented them,” Roth admitted. “We have five kids going Division I and Lear Quinton, a lineman for us, would probably be a scholarship, kid but he’s committed to Brown University to wrestle.
“When you have five or six guys at that level in a Double-A program, that’s probably going to put you over the top as long as your other guys are solid players and we have that,” Roth continued. “When they came up as freshmen, we knew it was a special group and we knew they could have a lot of success.
“Now, since it’s all happened, you become accustomed to it. If you’d asked me back (when these guys were freshmen), I never would have thought they’d have a run like this. (Going 63-1) is something you wouldn’t expect.”
Even Southern’s seniors didn’t expect to finish their high school careers 63-1.
“Honestly, I never even thought this far into it,” Fleming said. “We’ve accomplished so much as a team and so much as individuals.
“It’s been great playing under coach Roth, coach (Andy) Mills and the rest of our coaching staff. Honestly, it’s been great playing with such a great group of guys and having a great time.”
As the seniors left the stadium following another state championship celebration — the record 10th in Tigers history — they said they would love to see their 63-1 mark tumble next year.
It’s a possibility since Southern Columbia’s juniors are a perfect 48-0 with one year to go.
“That would be an awesome thing,” Zachman said. “We’ve been telling the underclassmen that they’ve got to take over now, and it’s time to get back to work on Monday. They’ve got to start getting in the weight room and everything.
“We’re losing a lot of seniors, but they’ve got some big work next year.”
Added a grinning Fleming, who autographed several OSU mini-helmets on the field: “As long as they break the record and get another state championship, it’s all good.”
The Tiger seniors set a lofty standard during their four-season careers.
“Those guys that are getting those scholarships set such a good example because they never got big heads,” Roth said. “They still did everything the right way and they set a great example for the younger kids.
“They stayed focused. They worked hard. They’ve been tremendous examples in that way. Most of them were captains, but it was just the way they conducted themselves.”