HERSHEY — Southern Columbia had one final football game to make its case on whether it was the greatest football team the Valley has produced.
Unfortunately for Avonworth on Friday afternoon, the Tigers began to click on all cylinders after the Antelopes put Southern Columbia in a 7-0 hole, the first time the Tigers’ trailed all season.
It led to a remarkable 74-7 victory and a third straight state championship. The Tigers became just the second team in Pennsylvania history (joining the 2016 Steel Valley squad that mercy-ruled Southern Columbia, when Julian Fleming was a freshman and Gaige Garcia didn’t play) to send all of its games into the mercy rule (35-point or more lead in the second half).
There was a tinge of sadness to the victory, and it hit some of the seniors during the fourth quarter. Out of their final high school game after a standing ovation from the Tiger fans in attendance, Fleming, Garica and most of the seniors joined the cheerleaders and the band for an impromptu celebration.
“It was great, but there was a lot of tears shed, I’m not going to lie,” Fleming said after the game. “It’s a great group guys. Having those emotions at the end just shows how close of a team we are.”
“It was (bittersweet). It will be a sad time seeing these seniors leave, but I couldn’t be happier for them,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “To have that kind of career and finish it off this way, it’s great.”
What’s ahead for the Tigers now that this all-time great team graduates a senior class that went 63-1 over four seasons? Southern Columbia hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2011, but opens next year with maybe its toughest test in a long while — a highly-anticipated game with Berwick in Week 1.
The Bulldogs have their own graduation holes to fill from this year’s 8-3 squad, but it will certainly be an interesting test for the Tigers by traveling to Crispin Field.
Of course, the biggest hole to fill will be Fleming’s receiver spot. Fleming has been the largest advantage for this Tigers offense over the past three seasons and no team — not even Southern Columbia can replace a player the caliber of Fleming. Liam Klebon will step into the starting role most likely, but expect a more traditional Southern Columbia attack next season.
The good news for the Tigers in 2020 is Gavin Garcia will be a year older. If he makes the same step forward he did between his freshman and sophomore seasons — he’s poised for his first 2,000-yard season. The rest of the backfield will be in flux for the Tigers. Roth will have to find a quarterback, a halfback and another fullback for his Wing-T attack.
One name to keep an eye on is Wes Barnes, a freshman halfback. As the season progressed, Barnes showed he has the skill to take on a larger role for Southern Columbia.
The Tigers will also have to replace their entire offensive line except for junior center Derek Waltman. It’s not unlike what Roth had to figure out this preseason on the his offensive line and that seemed to work out for the Tigers.
Southern Columbia will be a little better off defensively. Though the linebacker corps — with its three Division I recruits — will have to be replaced, junior defensive ends Tyler Waltman and Braden Heim, along with freshman defensive tackle Chris Treshock — who all started throughout the playoffs — is a good foundation.
Jake Davis and his team-high nine interceptions returns to anchor the secondary, where Gavin Garica will play a larger role as well.
It’s going to be an interesting 2020 around the Tigers’ program and if it works out, the 2020 season could end with Roth as the state’s all-time winningest football coach. He will enter the season 11 wins short of Berwick’s George Curry’s record 455 wins.