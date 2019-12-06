I’m not sure when it was exactly, but it didn’t take me long to realize there was a chance I was watching history when this group of Southern Columbia seniors were freshmen.
Now when I say history, I thought this group of Southern Columbia seniors would win a couple of state titles. For them to form one of the greatest teams the Valley has ever seen, with five Division I football recruits and several state career records for the likes of receiver Julian Fleming and running back Gaige Garcia — that just seemed far fetched at that point.
Being pragmatic sometimes made me underestimate them during their careers. It seemed ridiculous to think that a team led by a group of freshmen with a sophomore quarterback would make a state final.
Of course, they did that season.
Looking back at a story I wrote in November of 2016 before the state semifinal with Ligionier Valley about the freshmen class that season, it’s a group that always had a high expectations.
It’s hard to predict how a young group will turn out, and so many things could have derailed them, such as injuries or egos.
Maybe the most impressive thing about this group is it’s a good group of kids. They are fun-loving and loose, enjoying every second of and being together during this run in their last season.
Earlier this season, I went out to do a story on the linebacking corps. Waiting around for our photographer, I got to see some of the seniors in a more “natural” environment, and I realized this is probably the things guys like Fleming, Cal Haladay and Preston Zachman will remember the most when they enroll at their respective Big Ten schools in January.
The other big takeaway from being around these players for most of this run is they’ve always taken every picture and signed every autograph that anybody asked them to — especially Fleming.
I’ll never forget the circle around Fleming after last year’s semifinal win over West Catholic. On a freezing cold night after answering every reporter’s questions, Fleming stood near the Tigers’ locker room for another 25 minutes, signing autographs and posing for pictures for anybody that asked.
Nobody will forget what they accomplished on the field.
I’m going to remember that through this entire run, one thing that didn’t change about the Southern Columbia senior class is that they were always good dudes.