CATAWISSA — Winning a district championship is a big deal for most teams, and a celebration usually begins when the clock hits zero.
Southern Columbia winning its sixth straight district title seemed to be a routine night for the Tigers — a lopsided win followed by a postgame message to get ready for next week.
Southern Columbia defeated South Williamsport 49-14 on Friday night to win the District 4 Class 2A title.
“I told the team they might not look at this as a big deal, but this is a district championship,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “There was a time when there were big celebrations for winning the district title. Obviously, our goals are higher than that but it’s a stepping stone. We probably appreciate it more as coaches. These players haven’t experienced anything other than winning a district title.”
No player on the Tigers’ roster has lost a high school football game. The win marked not only the Tigers’ 28th district title in the last 30 years, and their 57th consecutive win dating back to the beginning of the 2017 season.
This one — like many of the previous 56 — was over early. Gavin Garcia scored four touchdowns on six carries in the first half, and finished with 168 yards as Southern Columbia (9-0) led 42-0 at halftime.
South Williamsport picked up a first down after receiving the opening kickoff, and then went for it on a fourth-and-1 from their own 48. Zack Miller was stripped of the ball on the play, and Southern took over at its own 45. Two plays later, Garcia burst around the right side for a 40-yard touchdown.
Southern took over near midfield on its next possession, and needed just two plays to make it 14-0 on Wes Barnes’ 55-yard touchdown run. Barnes burst through the middle and eluded several would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.
Nick Zeigler then picked off a long pass near midfield on the first play of South’s next drive. Garcia’s second touchdown of the night, this one from 4 yards, made it 21-0. A 37-yard screen pass to Barnes was the big pickup of the drive.
The Tigers turned it over on their next drive at the end of the first quarter, but responded with three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 42-0 halftime lead. Garcia touchdown runs of 26 and 76 yards sandwiched around a Braeden Wisloski 1-yard touchdown run. Wisloski’s score followed a blocked punt by Derek Berlitz.
While Garcia and the Tigers were running all over South’s defense to the tune of 274 first-half rushing yards, Southern’s defense was once again giving its opponent fits. After South’s initial first down on its first drive, the Mounties only managed one more first down the remainder of the half, and that came after they already trailed 35-0. The Tigers held them to just 48 total yards in the first half.
“Southern Columbia has one of the greatest programs in the country, but I’m just so proud of our team and what we did to get back here (to the district title game), especially with everything we’ve had to deal with this year with COVID and missing scrimmages and games,” said South Williamsport coach Chris Eiswerth.
Southern added one more touchdown to its point total on its first drive of the second half as Barnes capped a 122-yard night with his second touchdown of the evening.
“He’s a really good player. He’s got that combination like Gavin with size and speed. Probably doesn’t use the moves quite as much as Gavin, but he will change direction and has good acceleration and quickness and he runs hard and breaks tackles,” said Roth. “He had a strong game, and that’s a key because our passing game has been kind of hit-or-miss. Barnes makes it hard for teams to just line up and key on Gavin.”
South Williamsport later scored a pair of touchdowns on two Miller touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Tigers advance to the state quarterfinals next week, where they will face District 6 champion Richland for the second straight year in the state tournament. Last year, Southern defeated Richland in the state semifinals en route to their third straight state title.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Championship
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 49, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 14
South Williamsport (5-2)`0`0`0`14 — 14
Southern Columbia (9-0)`21`21`7`0 — 49
First quarter
SC-Gavin Garcia 40 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Wes Barnes 55 run (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 4 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Garcia 26 run (Carter kick)
SC-Braeden Wisloski 1 run (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 76 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Barnes 1 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
SW-Zack Miller 8 run (Riley Hockman kick)
SW-Miller 4 run (Hockman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`SW`SC
First downs`12`19
Rushes-yards`34-148`32-435
Passing`8-14-2`3-7-1
Passing yards`91`56
Fumbles-lost`2-1`2-1
Penalties-yards`2-17`7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — South Williamsport: Zack Miller 21-129, 2 TDs; Lane Lusk 10-34; Clayton Swarthout 2-1; TEAM 1-(-16). Southern Columbia: Wes Barnes 7-122, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 6-168, 4 TDs; Connor Gallagher 6-63; Matt Masala 4-22; Trevor Yorks 4-22; Braeden Wisloski 3-17, TD; Brandon Gedman 1-18; Liam Klebon 1-16.
PASSING — South Williamsport: Landon Lorson 8-14-2, for 91 yards. Southern Columbia: Klebon 3-7-1, for 56 yards.
RECEIVING — South Williamsport: Grant Bachman 3-61; Chantz McCloskey 3-25; Zack Miller 1-4; Cameron Greenaway 1-1. Southern Columbia: Wes Barnes 1-37; Jake Davis 1-15; Jake Toczylousky 1-4.