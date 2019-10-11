Jersey Shore at Lewisburg
The biggest game this week, as far as local implications. A Green Dragons’ win gets them a share of the HAC-I title. Lewisburg has played well in winning its last four games, but Jersey Shore is also the best team they’ve played in this stretch. This starts a tough end of the year stretch for the Green Dragons — Central Columbia (5-2) and Mifflinburg (4-3) follow over the next two weeks.
Jersey Shore 28, Lewisburg 27.
Shamokin at Danville
The Indians and Ironmen are in similar positions — looking for better positioning in the upcoming District 4 Class 3A playoffs and hoping to stop a losing skid. The Indians lost twice to Danville last season. The biggest issue for Danville is giving quarterback K.J. Riley time to throw the ball down the field. That hasn’t happened the last two weeks. Shamokin just can’t get its running game going. The Ironmen hope that doesn’t start this week.
Danville 31, Shamokin 21.
Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area
This game was scheduled, not scheduled and now scheduled again. They are expecting at least 5,000 people in West Pittston to see the Tigers play the Warriors. It’s hard to think with the way Southern Columbia has been playing that Wyoming Area is going to challenge the Tigers, despite their 7-0 record and No. 3 ranking in Class 3A. The Tigers stopped a dual-threat quarterback in Tanner Lorson of Jersey Shore last week, and get another in Dominic Deluca of Wyoming. He’s thrown for more than 600 yards and rushed for more than 500 yards.
Southern Columbia 35, Wyoming Area 7.
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove
The Seals have moved into the top slot for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, and need to keep winning to keep that top seed. Shouldn’t be a problem this week as the winless Wildcats visit. As long as Selinsgrove doesn’t look too far ahead, the Seals should roll.
Selinsgrove 35, Central Mountain 7.
Shikellamy vs. Holy Redeemer at Berwick
The score didn’t look it last Saturday, but the Braves didn’t play all that poorly against Lewisburg. Shikellamy moved the ball on the Lewisburg defense. Turnovers and mistakes cost them though. A trip to Crispin Field should get the Braves back on the winning side. The Royals haven’t won a game since Oct. 27, 2017.
Shikellamy 28, Holy Redeemer 7.
Line Mountain at Pine Grove
The Eagles lost a tough one to Newport last week, and it doesn’t get any easier in the TVL. Now Line Mountain hits the road to face the Cardinals, who beat previously undefeated Williams Valley last week to stay in the TVL race. The return of quarterback Josh Leininger against the Vikings was huge. It gave Pine Grove’s potent running game its full compliment of weapons. Line Mountain will have to control the Pine Grove running game (325 yards per game) to keep this one close.
Pine Grove 21, Line Mountain 14.
Midd-West at Athens
The Wildcats are having one of their worst seasons in a number of years. They have just one win — over Cowanesque Valley — and winless Towanda got off the schneid against them last week. That being said, Midd-West also needs to get its act together. The Mustangs can’t be happy struggling on the road last week against Nativity. Now comes an even longer road trip. Hunter Wolfley on the turf at Athens could be a scary. The Mustangs should rebound.
Midd-West 28, Athens 7.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg
The Warriors are having the season we all thought they would back in August. They’ve barely been challenged except for falling behind Jersey Shore early in a 49-12 victory, but a healthy Mifflinburg team could be the squad that challenges the Warriors. The key word being healthy. The Wildcats played without Mason Breed, Ethan Hoy and Andrew Diehl last week, plus quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. and Rylee Stahl were both injured during the game.
Montoursville 28, Mifflinburg 21.
Milton at Loyalsock
It’s been a long season for the Black Panthers, while the Lancers are jockeying for a home playoff game in the Class 3A bracket. Milton has been able to run the ball at times this season, but is still trying to figure out its quarterback situation. Loyalsock should roll.
Loyalsock 35, Milton 7.
South Williamsport at Mount Carmel
The Mounties play the toughest schedule in District 4 Class A, and it doesn’t get any easier at the Silver Bowl tonight. South Williamsport is going to cause some problems as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Mounties shouldn’t cause the Red Tornadoes many issues.
Mount Carmel 42, South Williamsport 14.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia
The Defenders have won their last two games, and now get a chance to prove themselves against the 5-2 Blue Jays. Warrior Run’s offense looked great against Bloomsburg last week, but Central’s defense stymied South Williamsport last week.
Central Columbia 21, Warrior Run 14.