Lewisburg at Mifflinburg
This is the biggest Little Brown Jug game in a number of years, though some of the luster was lost as both teams suffered defeats in overtime last week. Mason Breed returned to health and scored three touchdowns last week. The Green Dragons stagnated after taking a 14-0 lead in their game last week. Both teams need a win to get some of the confidence both possessed a few weeks ago and grab some momentum heading into the the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. Montoursville is a clear favorite in 3A, but any of the rest of the field could be in the championship game depending on draw, including these two teams.
Lewisburg 31, Mifflinburg 28.
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
The Seals have won their last four games, but face their toughest test in that stretch. No matter what last week’s score against Southern Columbia says, Montoursville is the still the team to beat in Class 3A and will be looking to get back on track against the Seals. Last year, this was a defensive struggle won by Montoursville on a last-second field goal and all signs point to that again. Again this game probably hinges on whether the Selinsgrove offense can continue its improvement — it had a season-high in rushing yards in the win over Danville last week.
Montoursville 14, Selinsgrove 10.
Milton at Shikellamy
The Black Panthers had their best offensive game of the season in last week’s loss to South Williamsport, so the Braves defense can’t get caught looking ahead. Shikellamy has won three of its last four games and is looking to keep that momentum going. The Braves have a possible matchup with rival Selinsgrove looming on the horizon in a district semifinal. The Braves’ confidence can only be rising after last week’s miraculous comeback victory over Shamokin. Shikellamy should roll this week.
Shikellamy 35, Milton 7.
Danville at Southern Columbia
The Ironmen and the Tigers are currently on different paths. Danville has dropped four games in a row, and things obviously don’t get any easier. K.J. Riley has done all he could to keep the Danville season alive, and he’d become a legend if he pulled off this upset. Southern Columbia seems to be coasting to a third straight Class 2A state championship. There isn’t anything that an opponent can do about it.
Southern Columbia 42, Danville 7.
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
The Eagles are also struggling to end the season, and it certainly doesn’t get easier for them either. The Trojans have already clinched the final Tri-Valley League championship with their win over Pine Grove last week. The question for Line Mountain is: Will a win be enough to avoid Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs next Saturday? The Trojans want to stay hot on their way to a home game in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.
Upper Dauphin 35, Line Mountain 14.
Tunkhannock
at Midd-West
The Mustangs are facing a trip to Jersey Shore in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, so a game against Tunkhannock should help in that preparation. The Tigers are already in the District 2 Class 4A playoff field and have a chance to jump into the No. 5 seed. Doing that would allow Tunkhannock to avoid a first-round game against Dallas, Valley View or Berwick — teams that have combined for three total losses. Midd-West has struggled against the pass, and Tunkhannock averages 365 yards per game on the offensive end. Luckily for the Mustangs, the Tigers have some trouble stopping the ball as well (394 yards per game), so expect a shootout.
Tunkhannock 38, Midd-West 31.
Williams Valley at Millersburg
The Indians stayed in last week’s game with Juniata for a half, but Williams Valley will probably be a different story for Millersburg. On the bright side for Millersburg, it should be getting ready for a District 3 championship game in a week with Fairfield. They have a better shot at getting a victory in that one.
Williams Valley 35, Millersburg 7.
Mount Carmel at Shamokin
The history of the Coal Bucket is well known. The Indians have not won the game since 1995. They’ve had their chances at Kemp Memorial Stadium a few times this decade, but I’m not sure this is the year. It’s been a strange year for Shamokin. It looked like the Indians were back on track after beating Danville and leading Shikellamy by two scores in the fourth quarter with the ball on the Shikellamy 11, but the Braves still rallied for the win. Can Shamokin bounce back from that? Mount Carmel has been rolling since losing to North Schuylkill. The Red Tornadoes have won four straight, scoring at least 47 points in each contest. It certainly seems like we are pointed for a third straight Mount Carmel-Southern Columbia District 4 title game in three weeks.
Mount Carmel 42, Shamokin 21.
Saturday
Warrior Run at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech
The Defenders still have an outside chance at a home playoff game, needing a loss by Lewisburg on Friday night. The Defenders struggled offensively against Loyalsock last week, but should find the Rams easier sledding. Warrior Run needs to be concerned about Mehki Mundrick, who the Rams run their offense through.
Warrior Run 42, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 7.