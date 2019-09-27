Danville at Central Col.
Both coaches find the key to this game to be quite simple — whoever wins up front in the trenches will win. The Ironmen have struggled to protect quarterback K.J. Riley at times this season, but he also ran for 129 yards last week. The Blue Jays are coming off a beating at the hands Southern Columbia, so how they bounce back will be key. Their running game has been hit or miss at time this season, similar to the Ironmen. Danville just has a bit more big-play ability.
Danville 35, Central Columbia 31.
Williams Valley at Line Mountain
The Vikings enter as the No. 3- ranked team in the state in Class A, but I don’t think this is the Williams Valley team of two years ago — the one that made it to the Eastern Final. Quarterback Bryce Herb has thrown for 913 yards and 16 touchdowns, but also has thrown eight interceptions. Senior Brady Miller is averaging 161 yards per game on the ground, so Williams Valley is still pretty darn good. The Eagles bounced back from their tough loss to Juniata two weeks ago by beating Millersburg. Line Mountain will have to control the ball with its running game, and quarterback Evan Herb will need to hit some big plays in the passing game for Line Mountain to pull off the upset.
Williams Valley 28, Line Mountain 21.
Midd-West at Penns Valley
Speaking of offenses, the Rams have been unstoppable all season. Quarterback Aaron Tobias already has thrown for 1,603 yards with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions. So Midd-West coach Brad Hatter, who doubles as the defensive coordinator, will certainly have his hands full. One plus for the Mustangs, they slowed this offense enough last season to pick up the win. One minus — the last spread team the Mustangs faced, Springfield Township, gashed them with the QB run and Tobias leads Penns Valley in rushing yards. Staying in their rush lanes will be key for the Mustangs front 8.
Penns Valley 42, Midd-West 21.
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel
This is a step up in competition for the Wildcats, and the start of a brutal stretch of Mount Carmel, Loyalsock and Montoursville. Mifflinburg is much more well equipped to handle this stretch than in past seasons. The Red Tornadoes got worn down by a bigger North Schuylkill team in the second half last week. Coach John Darrah says Mount Carmel has responded well this week. This has all the earmarks of a slobberknocker with both teams trying to establish strength up front and running games.
Mount Carmel 17, Mifflinburg 14.
Montoursville at Milton
The Black Panthers put together quite the first half last week, and had a lead on Danville before falling 49-12. The Warriors have suffered barely a hiccup, other than falling behind by two scores early against Jersey Shore, though they won that game 49-12. Danville, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Southern Columbia await Montoursville after this one.
Montoursville 35, Milton 7.
Millersburg at Newport
The Indians are much improved this season, but a matchup with Ethan Rode and the Newport running game will be a tall task for Millersburg. The Indians still struggle to stop the running games of most of the Tri-Valley League teams. If Millersburg gets its own offense going, this could be a little closer than anticipated.
Newport 28, Millersburg 7.
Loyalsock at Selinsgrove
An interesting test for the Seals. Is Loyalsock the caliber of Berwick and Southern Columbia? Not this season, but the Seals are still embarrassed by their performance against Jersey Shore in Week 2, and the Lancers are a similar type of team. If Selinsgrove plays well tonight and beats the Lancers, the Seals feel pretty good about themselves and can concentrate on the push for the district playoffs. Struggle again offensively, and Selinsgrove will be left questioning itself. I think the Seals get this one.
Selinsgrove 20, Loyalsock 14.
Jersey Shore at Shamokin
The Indians have to be reeling a bit after a tough two-point loss to Lewisburg last week. Shamokin’s passing game has been outstanding, but they’ve struggled running the ball. Since rushing for 245 yards in their opening win against Milton, the Indians have rushed for just 192 yards in the last four games. Developing a balanced attack would certainly make the Indians dangerous later in the season. The way Jersey Shore can move the ball on the ground and in the air, this certainly has the chance to be a shootout.
Jersey Shore 35, Shamokin 27.
Shikellamy at Central Mountain
I keep saying it’s a different 0-5 for Shikellamy this season, and tonight is a perfect opportunity to prove it for the Braves. With this game against the Wildcats, the Holy Redeemer game and Milton still left, Shikellamy certainly has a great shot at passing Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech for the final district playoff spot. It comes down to stopping the Central Mountain passing game. Zane Probst has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards already, but the Wildcats have managed just 152 yards on the ground in five games this season.
Shikellamy 18, Central Mountain 14.
South Williamsport at Southern Col.
This game had a chance to be a battle of undefeateds, but the Mounties fell on the road at Bloomsburg last week. That doesn’t bode well for hanging around this game. It’s amazing over the last two seasons how the Tigers never seem to be flat.
Southern Columbia 42, South Williamsport 0.
Hughesville at Warrior Run
A perfect chance to bounce back for the Defenders. Warrior Run coach Chris Long wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort in a 42-0 loss last week to Mifflinburg. Turnovers also killed Warrior Run, so an 0-5 team is a perfect recipe for the Warrior Run to snap its three-game losing skid.
Warrior Run 35, Hughesville 14.
Saturday
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg (at Selinsgrove H.S.)
The Panthers played a tough schedule with losses to Neumann Goretti (5-0), Mifflinburg (4-1) and Loyalsock (3-2), so its upset of undefeated South Williamsport shouldn’t have been a surprise. The Green Dragons’ rally from 13 points down against Shamokin should be godsend to the confidence of a young team. The Panthers had troubles stopping Mason Breed a few weeks ago. and Max Moyers isn’t easier to control.
Lewisburg 28, Bloomsburg 20.