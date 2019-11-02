MONTOURSVILLE — Everything worked according to plan Friday night for Montoursville coach J.C. Keefer and his top-seeded Warriors.
Keefer’s checklist going into the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal game started with the need to work the edges against the Indians’ defense and build an early lead to make it difficult for Shamokin’s ground-oriented offensive attack to rally from behind.
To say things started well for the home team is like saying the New England Patriots are a pretty good team.
Montoursville’s defense forced a quick three-and-out, then, after a short punt, junior Dylan Moll took jet sweep to the left and cut back against the grain for a 44-yard touchdown on the Warrior’s first play for a touchdown just 2:12 into the game as Montoursville was on its way to a 42-0 over the Indians.
Montoursville (10-1) scored on its first four possessions and will face Warrior Run, a 28-7 winner over Lewisburg, in the semifinals.
“No question about it, we didn’t even look at their record. If you watch the game from last week against Mount Carmel (a 28-22 loss), they had a chance to beat a great Mount Carmel team,” Keefer said. “Our kids knew that, and we were very mindful of that.
“We came ready to play like it was a big-time game, not a one versus an eight (seed).”
Shamokin picked up two first downs after the first Warriors’ score before forced to punt again. Montoursville set up its second TD with a 64-yard strike from Shearer to 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior tight end Cameron Wood. That set up a one-yard TD run by Logan Ott.
Montoursville kept making stops and scoring on every possession as Dillon Young scored on an 11-yard pass from Shearer, and Rocco Pulizzi added a 48-yard TD burst.
Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said Keefer and his staff have been building their program for years and, “that’s what happens when all the coaches are on the same page and are given time to develop, and you see what it turned into.
“Next to Southern and Mount Carmel, they have the top program in the area,” he said.
Hynoski said that is his goal for Shamokin and “We’ll get there.”
His second season at the helm of the Shamokin Area program ended one playoff win short of his first year, but Hynoski was both proud of his players and sorry to have to say goodbye to the seniors.
“There were a lot of good things we did during the season we can build on for next season, but these seniors will hold special place in my heart forever,” he said, just after working his way through the crowd of Indians players and coaches on the turf at Montoursville High School’s Memorial Stadium.
Shamokin, the No. 8 seed in this District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal, finished the season at 3-8.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
NO. 1 MONTOURSVILLE 42,
NO. 8 SHAMOKIN 0
Shamokin (3-8) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Montoursville (10-1) 14 14 7 7 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Dylan Moll 44 run (Ian Plankenhorn kick)
M-Logan Ott 1 run (Plankenhorn kick)
Second quarter
M-Dillon Young 11 pass from Hunter Shearer (Colin Gorini kick)
M-Rocco Pulizzi 48 run (Gorini kick)
Third quarter
M-Young 11 run (Plankenhorn kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Heath Jones 7 run (Gurini kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
S M
First downs 12 10
Rushes-yards 44-135 23-196
Passing 4-15-2 7-9-0
Passing yards 59 120
Total yards 194 305
Penalties-yards 4-20 3-25
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 25-88; Aaron Frasch 7-33; Madox Bailey 2-12; Ian Paul 4-8; Corey Adams 1-4; Matt Schiccatano 1-(-2); team 1-(-2); Nate Grimes 3-(-6). Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 5-57, TD; Dylan Moll 2-55, TD; Logan Ott 5-29, TD; James Batkowski 1-18; Dylan Blackwell 4-17; Dillon Young 1-11, TD; Jaxon Dalena 1-8; Heath Jones 2-8, TD; C.J. Signor 1-1; Maddix Dalena 1-(-8).
PASSING — Shamokin: Grimes 4-14-1, for 59 yards; Brett Nye 0-1-1. Montoursville: Hunter Shearer 7-8-0, for 120 yards, TD; M. Dalena 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Joey Masser 2-28; Blake Kane 1-23; Madden 1-8. Montoursville: Signor 2-21; Cameron Wood 1-64; Young 1-11, TD; Ott 1-10; Moll 1-9; J. Dalena 1-9.