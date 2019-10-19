HEGINS — Despite its inability to move the football consistently, Line Mountain chased a needed win well into the final quarter.
As the mistakes began to pile up, however, thoughts of a comeback against Tri-Valley faded.
Limited to 128 total offensive yards and victimized by five fumbles — including four in the second half — Line Mountain saw its losing skid move to four games with a 20-10 loss in the Tri-Valley League matchup Friday.
Quarterback Jacob Feese posted the lone touchdown for the Eagles (3-6 overall, 3-5 TVL), who picked up just seven first downs — one via penalty. Line Mountain’s other points came on a 22-yard field goal from Cameron Smeltz.
Yet while the Line Mountain defense yielded just 196 total yards, that was more than enough for surging Tri-Valley (4-5, 3-5), which has won three of four.
Touchdown runs from Kameron Wetzel and Chase Herb got the Bulldogs going. Eventually, Herb’s 40-yard return of a Feese fumble midway through the fourth quarter had Jeff Sampson’s group sitting on 10-point cushion that was too big for the Eagles.
“We looked like we had no idea what we were doing,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “We panicked. I know we have several people back there handling the ball, but it’s not like we hadn’t practiced it.
“We’ve been practicing it for weeks,” added Carson. “It’s not like we haven’t handled the football before.”
The Eagles, who netted just 29 yards on 16 first-half plays, reached the red zone twice and managed only Smeltz’s third-quarter field goal. Line Mountain’s other deep drive ended at the Tri-Valley 8 late in the first half when a bad pitch became the first of those five lost fumbles.
“They did zero that I didn’t know what they were doing and what we practiced against,” Carson said. “We knew what was coming.”
Wetzel’s burst up the middle pulled Sampson’s Bulldogs even at 7-all midway through the second quarter. Tri-Valley then took its first lead late in the third when Herb squeezed just inside the left pylon after taking a pitch from QB Jonas McGrath.
Even after Herb’s touchdown dive, the Eagles were in the game. Once Herb returned a Feese fumble midway through the final quarter — the ball came loose while Feese was scrambling to release a pass — the game essentially was over.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Sampson said. “I don’t have enough words to say how well they played. We knew we had to stop the option, so we drilled and drilled the option all week. Everything turned out really well.”
“We did exactly what we had to do and our defense pulled it off.”
TRI-VALLEY 20, LINE MOUNTAIN 10
Line Mountain (3-6) 7 0 3 0 — 10
Tri-Valley (4-5) 0 7 6 7 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 11 run (Cameron Smeltz kick), 4:37
Second quarter
TV-Kameron Wetzel 36 run (Jay Wilcox kick), 7:02
Third quarter
LM-FG Smeltz 22, 6:23
TV-Chase Herb 10 run (kick failed), 1:12
Fourth quarter
TV-Herb 40 fumble return (Wilcox kick), 5:47
TEAM STATISTICS
LM TV
First downs 7 11
Rushing yards 31-117 52-171
Passing yards 11 25
Comp-Att-Int 1-10-0 2-7-0
Fumbles-lost 5-5 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-70 6-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 21-109, TD; Garret Laudenslager 2-6; Kelly Reed 6-4; Aidan Herb 2-(-2). Tri-Valley: Kameron Wetzel 13-75, TD; Chase Herb 21-64, TD; Jake Scheib 11-19; Tyler McGrath 1-19; Jonas McGrath 3-(-1); Team 3-(-5).
PASSING — Line Mountain: Feese 1-10-0, 11 yds. Tri-Valley: J.McGrath 2-7-0, 25 yds.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Laudenslager 1-11. Tri-Valley: Cameron Morgan 2-25.