JERSEY SHORE — There were glimpses Friday night in the District 4 Class 4A championship game during which Shamokin fans could see how an upset of Jersey Shore might have happened.
The Indians moved the ball at times. Shamokin made some plays defensively where it seemed as though, maybe, the Indians could have been the team to end Jersey Shore’s reign over the district.
“We talked all week about not making mistakes — turnovers, penalties and moving the ball forward consistently on offense,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “We needed to play a perfect, clean game to win. We certainly didn’t do that.
“I don’t think we’ve played a good game in this stadium.”
Shamokin turned the ball over six times, fell behind by two scores before the offense ever had a play from scrimmage, and never challenged Jersey Shore in a 54-0 Bulldogs’ rout at Thomspon Street Stadium.
“There is not a lot that went our way,” Hynoski said.
“We want to play our best football at the end of the season. We got a little sloppy at the end of the game, but we played real well,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish, whose team won its third straight Class 4A championship.
Jersey Shore (8-0) will face District 2 champion Crestwood, a 34-14 winner over Dallas, in the PIAA quarterfinals next week.
Shamokin finishes its first winning season since 2003 at 5-4.
“I just want to give a shoutout to all of my seniors. These guys have been with me all three years,” Hynoski said. “I just want to express how much they mean to me, the coaches and the other players. They are the guys that really helped turn things around.”
The Indians deferred after winning the coin toss. Cam Allison returned the opening kickoff 46 yards — plus the Indians were flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit — giving Jersey Shore the ball on the Shamokin 25. The Indians defense — helped out by hold in the backfield — had Jersey Shore in a third-and-33 from the Shamokin 48. However, Owen Anderson went in motion from right-to-left out of the slot and ran a wheel route. Quarterback Brandon Wheary hit him for a 48-yard TD just 52 seconds into the game.
The senior flummoxed the Shamokin defense the entire game. He ran for three touchdowns and 91 yards — out of the slot on jet sweeps twice, and on a quarterback keeper that covered 48 yards.
On the ensuing kickoff after his TD catch, Anderson forced a fumble, and recovered it at the Shamokin 15. His 5-yard TD run on fourth down made it 13-0 2:04 into the game after the Indians blocked the point after attempt.
Shamokin’s first drive was successful thanks to a 49-yard pass from Brett Nye to Ian Paul down to the Jersey Shore 14, buy a Cayden Hess interception ended the threat. Jersey Shore drove 80 yards on its next possession, helped by a 51-yard Wheary to Daulton Dugan connection. Hayden Packer’s 1-yard plunge made it 19-0 with 3:57 left in the first quarter.
Jersey Shore scored seven times in eight first-half possessions to open up a 47-0 lead at halftime.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Thompson Street Stadium
JERSEY SHORE 54, SHAMOKIN 0
Shamokin (5-4)`0`0`0`0 — 0
Jersey Shore (8-0)`26`21`7`0 — 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Owen Anderson 48 pass from Branden Wheary (Cam Allison kick)
JS-Anderson 5 run (kick blocked)
JS-Hayden Packer 1 run (run failed)
JS-Anderson 7 run (Allison kick)
Second quarter
JS-Anderson 48 run (Allison kick)
JS-Allison 15 run (Allison kick)
JS-Brady Jordan 2 run (Allison kick)
Third quarter
JS-Allison 18 run (Allison kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
`Sham`JS
First downs`10`17
Rushes-yards`37-102`47-288
Passing`4-17-3`3-11-0
Passing yards`53`136
Fumbles-lost`4-3`1-1
Penalties-yards`5-45`6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 15-61; Ian Paul 6-38; Aaron Frasch 7-20; Wade Alleman 1-1; Knowledge Artis-Jones 1-0; Corey Adams 2-(-1); Brett Nye 5-(-16). Jersey Shore: Cam Allison 17-135, 2 TDs; Owen Anderson 8-91, 3 TDs; Gabe Andrus 5-40; Brady Jordan 3-19, TD; Kooper Peacock 2-10; Conner Griffin 1-9; Branden Wheary 1-7; Hayden Packer 1-1, TD; Nick Williams 3-(-6); team 3-(-8).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 4-16-2 for 53 yards. Billy Delbaugh 0-1-1. Jersey Shore: Wheary 3-11-0 for 136 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Paul 1-49; Ryder Zulkowski 1-13; Madden 1-(-5); Delbaugh 1-(-4). Jersey Shore: Dalton Dugan 1-51; Anderson 1-48, TD; Cayden Hess 1-37.