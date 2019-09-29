SELINSGROVE — It was one of the oddest, most unusual games in which either team or coaching staff has participated.
Bloomsburg and Lewisburg battled through two weather delays — one before kickoff and one near the end of the first quarter — totaling more than two hours. In the end, which didn’t come until 11:30 p.m., some big plays on offense, defense and special teams by Lewisburg ended up being the difference as the Green Dragons topped Bloomsburg 31-10.
“I don’t have any words for it other than weird, odd, and crazy that I’ve ever been a part of in all my years around football,” said Lewisburg coach Marc Persing. “It was the second week in a row that we were handling adversity, and I’m very pleased with how our kids played tonight.”
Bloomsburg coach Kevin Seabrook said: “It was crazy with all the lightning and everything but the game had to be played. We, unfortunately, weren’t able to play like I know we know how to play."
Although the Green Dragons made some impressive plays throughout, they all did so without perhaps their biggest playmaker — running back Max Moyers — who was injured on Lewisburg’s first possession after catching a screen pass and being tackled. He did not return.
“We don’t have anything official yet, but it’s not looking good,” said Persing. “Our kids could have tucked their tails between their legs and packed it in for the night, but it’s the culture and it’s the buying in of these kids that literally has the next man up coming through.
"We’re blessed to have another running back of that ability in Ethan Dominick. We’re going to rely on our quarterback more and he played another phenomenal game tonight.”
Nick Shedleski went 14-of-19 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a score with Lewisburg down its top back. Dominick ran for 51 yards and a touchdown as he became the feature back in Moyers’ absence.
After a 95-minute lightning delay and an 8:35 pm kickoff, the teams battled to a 0-0 tie in the first quarter, which included a second delay — this one for about 30 minutes — which came with just 19 seconds left in the quarter. After play resumed, Lewisburg ran out the clock in the quarter before running their play, which ended up being an incomplete pass.
Bloomsburg took over at its own 30 and put together an eight-play, 51-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by Torsten Hartmann. A 26-yard reception by Brody Hock from Jack Howell was the big gainer on that drive.
Later in the quarter, Lewisburg took possession at the Bloomsburg 40 following a Panther punt and took four plays to find the end zone on a 4-yard run by Dominick, who had 27 yards on three touches on the drive.
That set up a furious finish to the half. With about 30 seconds left, Lewisburg had a fourth-and-2 from their own 38 and appeared to be trying to draw Bloomsburg offside. The ball was snapped instead, and Nick Shedleski was dropped for an 11-yard loss. He was hit out of bounds, which drew a 15-yard dead ball penalty, and Bloomsburg took over at the Lewisburg 42.
On the second play for Bloomsburg, Howell’s pass was picked off by Gavin Sheriff, who returned to 41 yards to the Bloomsburg 35. From that point, Shedleski completed two straight short passes to Ethan Spaulding, who got out of bounds both times and left a second to spare for a field goal attempt, which was nailed from 27 yards by Ben Liscum to give the Green Dragons a 10-3 halftime lead.
Lewisburg kept that momentum as it received the opening kickoff of the second half and got a big 49-yard return by Dominick, plus a 15-yard facemask penalty to take possession at the Bloomsburg 17. The Green Dragons then scored on Shedleski’s 5-yard run.
On the ensuing Bloomsburg possession, the Panthers elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 39, and Howell found Daniel Guzevich for a 45-yard reception on a post route to set up the Panthers at the Lewisburg 16. Howell scored from 1 yard out to make it a one-score game, 17-10, with 6:02 left in the quarter.
The Green Dragons answered back almost immediately. On the second play of their next drive, Shedleski found Ethan Spaulding, who eluded a few Bloomsburg defenders and ran a tight rope down the left sideline for a 78-yard touchdown reception to make it 24-10.
“We had some missed assignments, and we didn’t execute the way we know how to execute,” said Seabrook. “There were a lot of mistakes on our end but give credit to Lewisburg as well, but I know we can play better than we played tonight.”
Bloomsburg turned it over on downs on its next drive, and then Howell's pass was picked off by Kaiden Spotts on the drive after that. Spotts' pick set up Lewisburg on the Bloomsburg 28, and the Green Dragons took advantage as Shedleski found Jack Landis in the end zone on a fourth-and-5 play for a 23-yard touchdown to push the score to 31-10.
“The kids here are great,” said Persing. “We could have started this game at midnight and they would have wanted to stay here and finish this game. This is a great group of kids and they want to win.”
LEWISBURG 31, BLOOMSBURG 10
Bloomsburg (2-4)`0`3`7`0 — 10
Lewisburg (4-2)` 0`10`14`7 — 31
Second quarter
B-FG, Torsten Hartmann 36
L-Ethan Dominick 4 run (Ben Liscum kick)
L-FG, Liscum 27
Third quarter
L-Nick Shedleski 5 run (Liscum kick)
B-Jack Howell 1 run (Hartmann kick)
L-Ethan Spaulding 78 pass from Shedleski (Liscum kick)
Fourth quarter
L-Jack Landis 23 pass from Shedleski (Liscum kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`B`L
First downs`18`14
Rushes-yards`34-150`26-67
Passing yardage`191`181
Passing`15-34-2`14-19-0
Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0
Penalties-yards`13-123`1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Cade Klinger 12-52; Jack Howell 9-14, TD; Brody Hock 6-40; Xzayivher Russell-King 4-31; Nasir Heard 3-13. Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 14-51, TD; Nick Shedleski 5-minus-2, TD; Gavin Sheriff 3-1; Logan Callison 1-21; Ethan Spaulding 1-3; Cam Michaels 1-minus-4; Max Moyers 1-minus-3.
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Jack Howell 15-34-2, for 191 yards. Lewisburg: Nick Shedleski (14-19-0, for 181 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Brody Hock 8-113; Daniel Guzevich 4-82; Cade Klinger 2-minus-2; Nasir Heard 1-minus-2. Lewisburg: Ethan Spaulding 5-116, TD; Ethan Dominick 3-13; Simeon Beiler 2-6; Jack Landis 1-23, TD; Logan Callison 1-10; Dante Sims 1-7; Max Moyers 1-6.