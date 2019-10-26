MANDATA — If Line Mountain’s next game seems like an “out of the frying pan, into the fire” scenario, Eagles senior two-way lineman Dillon Bohner isn’t letting on.
Bohner and his teammates fell victim to a powerful Upper Dauphin team that closed out a perfect regular season Friday with a convincing 60-8 victory at Line Mountain’s Ressler Field.
The loss was the fifth in a row for Brandon Carson’s club, which committed five turnovers for the second week in a row.
Unless there’s an adjustment made to the district’s power rankings, Towanda’s victory over Wyalusing Valley popped the Black Knights into the No. 7 spot and dropped Line Mountain to No. 8. As a result, the Eagles (3-7, 3-6 Tri-Valley League) will next play two-time defending state champion Southern Columbia (10-0).
“To me, it’s one more chance,” Bohner said. “The season’s not over here. No matter what our record is or what (kind of record) the people we play have, there’s always a chance. Always a chance to continue the season and get another good game.”
Macklin Ayers rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kent Smeltz’s high-octane Trojans (10-0, 9-0) — Ayers also returned a kickoff 84 yards for another score — who locked up the TVL’s final crown last weekend by throttling Pine Grove.
UDA also picked up 141 rushing yards and one score from versatile senior back Jake Ramberger. Kade Matter also scored twice, and Hunter Lentz tacked on a short TD run as the Trojans rolled up 403 rushing yards (529 total) against the Line Mountain D.
Garret Laudenslager flashed one highlight for the Eagles, returning a kickoff 85 yards for their lone score.
What really hurt Line Mountain early was a third-down conversion on the Trojans’ initial possession — they needed 19 yards and picked up 21 — and a pair of fourth-down conversions UDA posted on its second series.
Ayers’ second touchdown run occurred on fourth down, as the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior QB barged over from the 2 with 1:18 left in the first quarter to make it 16-0.
“In high school football, momentum is a big deal and those were crucial conversions that we had,” said Smeltz, who flashed a huge grin when Ayers handed him the TVL championship trophy. “That was a key to the game.
“We just got rolling and it got a little out of hand on their part.”
Even when Laudenslager found a seam on his kickoff return, burst toward the right boundary and outran coverage to the end zone, the Eagles were still down 28-8. Ayers responded with a return TD of his own, and any momentum was gone.
Upper Dauphin limited the Eagles to just 52 offensive yards, including minus-21 yards on the ground. Three lost fumbles (two on kick returns), and a pair of interceptions also proved problematic.
“They were bringing a lot of different guys from a lot of different areas,” Bohner said of a defense that sacked Herb three times. “So we just had to kind of try to think on the fly and do what was best in the moment and hope it works out.”
UPPER DAUPHIN 60, LINE MOUNTAIN 8
Upper Dauphin (10-0) 16 20 12 12 — 60
Line Mountain (3-7) 0 8 0 0 — 8
Scoring Summary
First quarter
UD-Macklin Ayers 5 run (Dalton Boyer run), 7:40
UD-Ayers 2 run (Boyer pass from Ayers), 1:18
Second quarter
UD-Kade Matter 4 run (run failed), 10:56
UD-Jake Ramberger 26 run (run failed), 2:42
LM-Garret Laudenslager 85 kick return (Laudenslager pass from Evan Herb), 2:29
UD-Ayers 84 kick return (Hayden Bellis run), 2:13
Third quarter
UD-Hunter Lentz 1 run (run failed), 10:17
UD-Ayers 1 run (run failed), 4:27
Fourth quarter
UD-Ayers 17 run (kick failed), 11:51
UD-Matter 1 run (kick blocked), 7:45
TEAM STATISTICS
UD LM
First downs 26 2
Rushing yards 61-403 18-(-21)
Passing yards 126 73
Comp-Att-Int 8-12-1 5-14-2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-yards 15-100 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Upper Dauphin: Jake Ramberger 11-141, TD; Macklin Ayers 13-101, 4 TDs; Kade Matter 11-40, 2 TDs; Hunter Lentz 9-33, TD; Aiden Wiest 3-33; David Johnson 4-26; Christian Snyder 3-22; Dalton Boyer 2-20; Tyler Cleveland 1-(-4); Team 4-(-9). Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 8-5; Max Bingaman 1-1; Jace Hackenburg 1-(-2); Garret Laudenslager 2-(-5); Evan Herb 6-(-20).
PASSING — Upper Dauphin: Ayers 8-12-1, 126 yds. Line Mountain: Herb 4-13-2, 71 yds.; Hackenburg 1-1-0, 2 yds.
RECEIVING — Upper Dauphin: Sam Kerwin 3-58; Ramberger 3-31; Cleveland 1-19; Matter 1-18. Line Mountain: Cody Ebersole 2-36; Tyler Bradley 1-25; Aidan Herb 1-10; Christian Bridi 1-2.