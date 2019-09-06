Warrior Run is feeling good heading into tonight’s Week 3 home game against Danville.
The Defenders (2-0) won their first two games by a combined score of 71-6.
“We’ve had an excellent start to the season, both offensively and defensively,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “It’s probably been better than I expected.”
Warrior Run allowed just six points in its opener against Muncy before shutting out Milton last week.
“We tackled well,” Long said. “There were numerous times during the game that many guys were rallying to the football.
“It was big getting three turnovers. We haven’t turned the ball over yet this season.”
Danville will present a different challenge for the Warrior Run defense.
“The first thing is KJ Riley at quarterback,” Long said. “He’s really impressive. He throws a good deep ball. We have to contain him in the run game also.”
Riley has thrown for 323 yards and rushed for 89 so far this season, including a 26-yard rushing touchdown late in Danville’s 13-9 season-opening win over Shikellamy.
“I can’t say enough about Riley’s job with leadership, and getting the guys ready to play,” Danville co-interim coach Brian Raup said. “I can’t say enough about him. He can beat you with his arm and with his feet. He’s takes everything on his shoulders, and he’s a flat-out competitor. More often than not, he’s going to come out on top.”
Raup, the defensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator Chris Coombe are sharing coaching duties since head coach Jim Keiser was placed on indefinite suspension ahead of last week’s 28-24 loss to Loyalsock.
The Ironmen (1-1) have scored 37 points, and allowed 37 points in two games.
“To be battle-tested this early can do nothing but help us,” Raup said. “When we play close games later in the season — and we’ll probably have a lot — the kids know what it takes and know they can battle.”
Despite returning only five starters this season, Danville did reach the district final last year.
“They’ve played two tight ballgames, and they have playoff experience,” Long said. “Even though they have a lot of new starters, they have that experience and the culture around Danville football, as far as an expectation of winning.”
The first playoff win for Danville last year was a 57-14 win over the Defenders. That came after Warrior Run stayed close to Danville into the second half in the 2018 regular-season game.
“This is our third time playing Danville in the last 12 months,” Long said. “They’re a different team. We’re a little different. We haven’t talked at all about last year. We didn’t talk about what happened last year heading into Muncy or Milton either. We’re focused on this year. We’re focused on what we need to do to put our players in the best position to win a ballgame.”
Warrior Run has been balanced on offense, getting 239 rushing yards from Hoyt Bower in the opening, and 288 yards passing from Remington Corderman last week.
“Corderman is a very tough QB,” Raup said. “He’s been doing a really nice job for them. He’s going to test us.
“Bower, their running back, runs very hard. We’re going to have our hands full with their offense.”