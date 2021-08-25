Eric Wicks was born to coach football.
From a childhood spent daydreaming about the game, to being a prep star in the Pittsburgh area, to being an all-conference safety at West Virginia while earning a degree in athletic coaching education, to being on the staff at both Pitt and Bucknell, Wicks has been preparing to be a football coach.
So when the chance to take over as Lewisburg's came, Wicks jumped at it.
"I always wanted to be a high school coach," Wicks said. "Once I started playing, it became more solidified. When I was coaching in college, I definitely knew where I wanted to be."
As a child, Wicks' family often moved, so he got a bit of a late start to being on the field.
"I was always the best," Wicks said. "I didn't actually play until I was 12. ... I broke records every place I played until getting to West Virginia."
That didn't stop him from thinking about football, even before he began playing.
"I would sit in my room and draw plays for hours as a kid," Wicks said. "I still do that. I have greaseboards around the house."
That desire to coach carried on throughout his playing career, and impacted his a player. Wicks said he struggled early during his time in Morgantown, West Virginia, but it was more of a mental challenge than a physical one.
"I needed to get knowledge and understand why things worked certain ways," Wicks said. "I've always been a pretty good athlete."
So he worked to acquire that knowledge, spending one-on-one time with the strength coach and his position coach, and learning from the team's graduate assistants.
"I always spent extra time with my coaches," Wicks said. "I believe that's how you learn."
That extra work paid off as Wicks was a three-year starter and three-year all-Big East honoree while with the Mountaineers. That's something that impresses his players.
"It's pretty awesome having a guy who played college football at a big school," Lewisburg junior Cam Michaels said. "He's experienced it at a high level, and he's been in our position before."
Wicks' final regular-season game as a Mountaineer is not one he remembers fondly, though.
"We messed ourselves up by not winning the last Pitt game, which would have put us in the national championship game," Wicks said. "We were ranked No. 2 at the time."
A 13-9 upset in 2007 to Pitt cost West Virginia the outright Big East title, but the Mountaineers rebounded to beat No. 4 Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. Wicks had a pair of tackles and a pair of passes defensed in the bowl game.
Wicks had hopes of being selected in the NFL Draft, but he said he felt he just missed that due to a less-than-optimal performance at his pro day.
"Then at my pro day, I didn't run 4.5 like I should have," Wicks said. "I ran a 4.6 which meant I didn't get drafted. A 4.5 and I would have been drafted."
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Seattle, but severely injured his knee two days before the preseason opener and was cut.
After a brief foray into banking, substitute teaching and playing arena football, Wicks was back in coaching — at Pitt, the team that likely cost him a chance at playing for the national title.
Wicks was a graduate assistant with the Panthers under both Todd Graham and Paul Chryst.
"I learned a lot from both staffs, but they were very different," Wicks said.
Then Wicks joined the Bucknell staff under Joe Susan.
"Coach Susan was at Rutgers coaching the tight ends when I was at West Virginia playing," Wicks said. "When I applied for the job, he said, 'I know this name.'"
Wicks spent five seasons with the Bison, mostly working the defensive backs, and soaking up knowledge at the same time.
"I had a great experience there learning from Joe," Wicks said. "I learned how to be a head coach from Coach Susan."
Susan, now the special assistant to head coach Greg Schiano at Rutgers, said he was pleased for his former assistant.
"Eric Wicks is an excellent football coach," Susan said. "I was so happy for him when I heard he was the head coach at Lewisburg. I was equally happy for the Lewisburg High School program."
Wicks' years of coaching at the collegiate level has also made an impression on his players.
"It's awesome to have a coach who comes from college, too," Michaels said. "He's teaching us stuff that's really high-level — college and pro stuff. That's making us better. It's pretty awesome to have him — with all of his experience — around."
Now that Wicks has taken over the Green Dragons, he's been using football as a vehicle to help prepare his players for not just the season, but the rest of their lives.
"It's about getting the kids to have a great experience," Wicks said. "I want them to have a great experience that they'll look back on for the rest of their lives.
"The things we talk about are to help them be better people, better teammates. We want them to have a positive outlook. That's been the biggest drastic change; it's been night and day."
That's one of Wicks' biggest strengths, according to Susan.
"The most important thing is that Eric connects with people naturally," Susan said. "He will challenge the young men in his program to excel in all areas of their lives.
"It beings with his ability to get them to understand that he cares for them far beyond the field. That connection is critical in any athletic team as the players want to be challenged and need to be cared for."
As a first-year head coach, Wicks is relying not just on his football knowledge, but also on things he studied at West Virginia, such as psychology and early childhood development.
"I was born to do this," Wicks said. "Sometimes I'll tell the kids something, and three weeks later they'll understand. I'm getting them prepared for moments, even if they don't get it at the time."
Wicks has also made himself available to his new players. Wicks and his fiancee, Marlo Egleston, run Egleston Equine & Farm Animal Clinic, which is a mobile veterinary service. While Egleston is the veterinary, Wicks handles the business side, which he can do from home.
"Now I'm working with the Lewisburg kids, and I don't think they're used to having someone thinking about football full-time," Wicks said. "If they message me and want to get in extra work, I'll say, 'Meet you at the field in 10 minutes.' I'll take my speaker and play AC/DC, and we'll do some work."
That has enabled Wicks to already form connections with his new players.
"Coach Wicks really came in and has grown relationships with the players," Michaels said. "He's a great guy. He wants to make us better, and he's willing to do anything for us."