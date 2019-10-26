MIFFLINBURG — One never knows when the biggest play of a game might occur.
In Mifflinburg's 17-14 win over Lewisburg for the Little Brown Jug on Friday night, Wildcats defensive back Kenny Strowbridge had no idea when he stopped Lewisburg receiver Gavin Sheriff 3 yards short of the end zone just how big a role it would play.
"I thought he was getting away from me," Strowbridge said of the 59-yard play. "I didn't think I was going to get him until I got real close to him.
"I didn't know it was going to be a huge play in the game, but I'm glad I got there."
It would be the first of three times in the first half that the Green Dragons (5-5) drove into Mifflinburg territory and failed to come away with points.
Two plays after Strowbridge stopped Sheriff, Nate Rosen jumped on a Nick Shedleski fumble at the 5 to stop the drive. Lewisburg also had a first down at the Mifflinburg 14, but that drive ended in a missed 29-yard field goal. The final occasion came when the Green Dragons had fourth-and-4 from the Mifflinburg 27 but couldn't complete a pass.
"We left too many points on the field — not just this week, but the last half of the year," Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. "I don't know if that's where we miss Max (Moyers, an injured tailback) the most because he turned red zone chances into touchdowns. We got ourselves into this mess; we've got to get ourselves out of it."
"Our defense just kept battling," Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. "They really kept us in the game early because we didn't get off to the best start on the offensive end."
After three punts and one first down to start the game, the Wildcats (5-5) got their offense going after stopping the Green Dragons on fourth down from just outside the red zone. Mifflinburg went 73 yards in 12 plays and consumed 5 minutes of the second quarter.
The Green Dragons looked like they had stopped the Wildcats' march when Ethan Spaulding sacked Gary DeGroat for a 17-yard loss to the 40. However, on the next play, DeGroat dropped a perfect 35-yard pass for a first down at the Lewisburg 5. Mason Breed scored on the next play to give Mifflinburg a 7-0 lead with 1:51 left in the first half.
It appeared as though Lewisburg got on track to open the third quarter, marching 62 yards in six plays, capped by Shedleski's 12-yard TD run with 9:54 on the clock. The PAT failed, though, leaving Mifflinburg with a 7-6 lead.
After dropping a game in overtime last week to winless Central Mountain, Mifflinburg could have packed it in. Instead its defense took over.
"Not letting them get the lead was huge; it kept our sideline in the game. It was crazy over there all night," Mifflinburg senior defensive tackle Cade Dressler said. "After that loss — last Saturday after film (review) — everybody was looking forward for this Lewisburg game. It was our sole focus all week."
Mifflinburg freshman safety Andrew Diehl picked off Shedleski twice in the third quarter. Shedleski had thrown just one interception in nine previous games.
"I practice reading the quarterback all the time when we do defensive drills," Diehl said. "Our coaches really help me out with that."
Diehl returned the first interception — tipped off a Lewisburg receiver's hands — 29 yards to the Green Dragons' 19. Breed scored on the next play to give Mifflinburg a 14-6 lead with 4:20 left in the third.
The teams exchanged punts before Diehl's second interception set up the Wildcats at the Lewisburg 14. Mifflinburg couldn't manage a first down, but Gabe Stettler tucked a 25-yard field goal just inside the right upright five seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a 17-6 advantage.
The Mifflinburg defense had five sacks in the game — four in the second half. Cade Dressler led the way with two. Stettler, Tyler Camp and Quintin Doane added sacks for the Wildcats. Doane's also forced a fumble on his sack, which was recovered by Dressler with four minutes left in the game.
Lewisburg got a late touchdown when a ball went off a receiver's hands to freshman Cam Michaels, who turned it into an 81-yard TD with 1:57 to play. Simeon Beiler caught Shedleski's two-point pass and, all of a sudden, the Green Dragons were within a field goal, 17-14.
Lewisburg attempted an onside kick, but it went out of bounds. Rylee Stahl ran for 30 yards on the next play, and the Wildcats were able to run out the clock on their win.
MIFFLINBURG 17, LEWISBURG 14
Lewisburg (5-5)`0`0`6`8 — 14
Mifflinburg (5-5)`0`7`7`3 – 17
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Miff-Mason Breed 5 run (Gabe Stettler kick)
Third quarter
Lew-Nick Shedleski 12 run (kick failed)
Miff-Breed 19 run (Stettler kick)
Fourth quarter
Miff-FG Stettler 25
Lew-Cam Michaels 81 pass from Shedleski (Simeon Beiler pass from Shedleski)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Lew`Miff
First downs`14`13
Rushes-net yards`26-30`39-136
Passing yards`310`68
Passing`17-30-2`7-10-0
Fumbles-lost`3-2`1-0
Penalties-yards`4-43`3-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 10-45; Cam Michaels 1-4; Ethan Spaulding 1-2; Nick Shedleski 14-(-21), TD. Mifflinburg: Rylee Stahl 14-72; Mason Breed 14-68, 2 TDs; Andrew Diehl 1-1; team 2-(-2); Gary DeGroat 8-(-3).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Shedleski 17-29-2 for 310 yards, TD; Spaulding 0-1-0. Mifflinburg: DeGroat 7-10-0 for 68 yards.
RECEIVING – Lewisburg: Michaels 2-89, TD; Simeon Beiler 4-65; Gavin Sheriff 1-59; Jack Landis 4-35; Dominick 2-32; Spaulding 3-21; Dante Sims 1-9. Mifflinburg: Michael Antonyuk 3-44; Breed 3-17; Diehl 2-7.