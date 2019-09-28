MANDATA — Line Mountain’s homecoming game couldn’t have started better Friday, as the Eagles forced a turnover and scored a touchdown in the opening 70 seconds.
There was little to cheer after that, though, as Williams Valley stayed unbeaten with a 35-7 victory at Glenn Ressler Field.
The Vikings picked up 22 total first downs. Nine of those conversions took place on third or fourth down, extending drives and keeping Line Mountain’s defense on the field.
“That’s literally the story,” said Eagles coach Brandon Carson. “We had them in a lot of third-and-long situations and we just could not get off the field. They were able to make plays and we didn’t.”
Line Mountain (3-3) opened strong, forcing a fumble by Williams Valley quarterback Bryce Herb on just the third play of the game. The Eagles’ Cameron Smeltz fell on the ball at his own 39-yard line. Two plays later, wide receiver Aiden Herb ran a quick slant over the middle and Evan Herb hit his sibling in stride for a 63-yard TD a bit more than a minute into the game.
The Vikings answered in just 1:26, scoring on a 12-yard reception by Jayden Cruz. They missed the extra point and trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
After an interception in the end zone, Williams Valley went 80 yards on 13 plays to take a 14-7 lead. Cruz capped the drive with his second score and was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion. Cruz finished with four catches for 68 yards and a pair of TDs.
After a good punt by Jacob Feese pinned the Vikings at their 3-yard line, they went 13 plays to score again. The drive was aided by a Line Mountain defensive holding penalty that erased a sack by Dominick Bridi on first down at the Line Mountain 44 yard-line. Instead of facing second-and-long, the Vikings had first-and-10 at the Line Mountain 34 and scored just two plays later.
Brady Miller rumbled in for the first of his two rushing TDs. He led all rushers with 96 yards.
Williams Valley (6-0) then trumped its 97-yard drive on its opening series of the second half. After a coffin corner punt by Feese, the Vikings mixed run and pass plays to drive 99 yards in 10 plays, culminating in an 18-yard touchdown reception by Jesse Engle.
Bryce Herb finished 17-of-23 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
“I don’t know what is out west, but in the east I do know this is the best receiving corps in single-A,” said Williams Valley coach Tim Savage. “Bryce (Herb) has been throwing the ball very well.
“Besides one miscue on our part we would never have punted,” he added. “That just feels great as a play-caller and a coaching staff as a whole. The kids executed and it all looked great.”
Williams Valley scored once more after Hunter Wolfgang busted through the line to block a Line Mountain punt in the fourth quarter. It set up Miller’s second TD run.
Evan Herb completed four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles. Feese led the team in rushing with 67 yards on 16 carries.
Williams Valley outgained the Eagles in offensive yardage 452-223.
“They had some kids make some unbelievable catches. Their quarterback kept his head under pressure. It was a great job by them,” said Carson. “We had some breakdowns, but we were in position a couple of times and they made great throws and great catches.”
WILLIAMS VALLEY 35, LINE MOUNTAIN 7
Williams Valley (6-0) 6 15 7 7 — 35
Line Mountain (3-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
LM-Aiden Herb 63 pass from Evan Herb (Cameron Smeltz kick), 10:51
WV-Jayden Cruz 12 pass from Bryce Herb (kick failed), 9:13
Second Quarter
WV-Cruz 8 pass from B. Herb (Cruz pass from Herb), 11:13
WV-Brady Miller 3 run (Madisun Ferron kick), 2:34
Third Quarter
WV-Jesse Engle 18 pass from B. Herb (Ferron kick), 2:10
Fourth Quarter
WV-Miller 4 run (Ferron kick), 8:01
TEAM STATISTICS
WV LM
First downs 22 10
Rushes-yards 38-157 34-116
Passing yards 295 97
Passing 17-23-0 4-14-2
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-17 4-34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 16-67; E. Herb 10-23; Jace Hackenberg 2-17; A. Herb 3-10; Christian Bridi 1-1; Max Bingaman 1-1; Team 1-(-3). Williams Valley: Miller 23-96 2 TDs; Aaron Minnich 2-15; Engle 4-14; Cruz 2-12; Aiden Miller 2-10; Gage Miller 2-9; Logan Williard 1-7; Team 2-(-6).
PASSING — Line Mountain: E. Herb 4-12-2, 97 yds., TD; Hackenberg 0-2-0. Williams Valley: B. Herb 17-23-0, 295 yds, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: A. Herb 2-67, TD; Cameron Smeltz 2-30. Williams Valley: Engle 4-92, TD; Bo Raho 5-89; Cruz 4-68 2 TDs; Miller 4-44.