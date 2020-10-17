MIDDLEBURG — Hunter Wolfley commanded the spotlight Friday following his record-setting rushing performance a week earlier.
And although the Midd-West senior reached a milestone for an encore, he and the Mustangs reveled in their first win of the season, 31-20 over visiting Hughesville.
“It feels pretty good,” said Midd-West coach Brad Hatter. “The kids have never given up. We’ve asked them not to do that, and they’ve kept persevering.”
Coming off his 454-yard game against Mifflinburg, Wolfley ripped the Spartans for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. He passed 100 yards in the early second quarter to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season — a first for Midd-West football.
“It’s something not many people get to accomplish,” said Wolfley. “We’ve only had our football team for three years, but somebody has to be the first one and I’m glad it was me.”
The Mustangs (1-5) broke the ice with fullback Trey Lauver’s 2-yard touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter. Hughesville responded with a touchdown drive highlighted by a 54-yard pass from Joseph Swink to Brenden Knight on third-and-20 from the Spartans’ 16-yard line. Knight scored on a 3-yard TD run, but the PAT failed to keep the Mustangs in front, 7-6.
Wolfley’s first score — a 49-yard bolt — pushed him past 100 yards for the game and 1,000 for the season.
“(Wolfley) deserves it,” Hatter said, “He comes to work every day. He battles through injuries, he leads by example, and we’re just thankful every day that he’s on our team because of what he brings to our program, because of what he brings to our team, and how he can change a game.”
The Spartans tied the game late in the half with Devin Swank’s 43-yard scoring catch and a Swink pass to Justin Fowler for the conversion.
Midd-West forced a three-and-out to begin the third quarter, and then drove right down the field, covering 55 yards on five plays. Wolfley capped the drive with a 14-yard run for a 21-14 lead.
The Mustangs later covered 77 yards on a 12-play drive that took 5:54 off the clock and bridged the third and fourth quarters. Eli Swan caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Christian Regester. Swan caught six balls for 70 yards to lead Midd-West.
Hughesville (1-5) never got a chance to respond. A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the Mustangs the ball in field-goal range, and Ryland Portzline’s 25-yarder essentially put the game away at 31-14. The Spartans lost four fumbles in the game.
“I don’t know what the statistics are about turnover ratio and winning games, but I know it’s not good when you have four,” said Spartans coach Adam Gehr. “That was our Achilles’ heel tonight. We were in a position to score early and we fumbled inside the 20. It’s things like that we just can’t do.”
Hughesville capped the scoring with five minutes left on a 4-yard run by Swink.
“We needed this,” said Hatter. “I don’t think we turned the ball over at all on offense. We’ve preached to take care of the football, and tonight we were able to do that and take advantage of some stuff.”
MIDD-WEST 31, HUGHESVILLE 20
Hughesville (1-5) 0 14 0 6 — 20
Midd-West (1-5) 0 14 7 10 — 31
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
MW-Trey Lauver 2 run (Ryland Portzline kick)
H-Brenden Knight 3 run (kick failed)
MW-Hunter Wolfley 49 run (Portzline kick)
H-Devin Swank 3 run (Justin Fowler pass from Joseph Swink)
Third quarter
MW-Wolfley 14 run (Portzline kick)
Fourth quarter
MW-Eli Swan 16 pass from Christian Regester (Portzline kick)
MW-FG, Portzline 25
H-Swink 4 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
H MW
First downs 12 18
Rushes-yards 27-83 47-257
Passing 10-18-0 6-12-1
Passing yards 219 70
Fumbles-lost 4-4 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-26 4-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Devin Swank 5-76, TD; Colton Yocum 9-25; Michael Dylina 2-6; Brenden Knight 1-3, TD; Joseph Swink 8-(-10), TD; Team 2-(-17). Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 32-243, 2 TDs; Trey Lauver 9-33, TD; Christian Regester 4-(-14), Team 2-(-5).
PASSING — Hughesville: Swink 10-18-0, 219 yds. Midd-West: Regester 6-12-1, 70 yds., TD.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Swank 5-119; Knight 1-54; Justin Fowler 3-40; Angelo Ferrigno 1-6. Midd-West: Eli Swan 6-70, TD.