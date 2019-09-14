BEAVER SPRINGS — For the first two drives Friday night, it seemed as though Midd-West might have its hands full with Shenandoah Valley.
Any hope for the Blue Devils quickly faded as Midd-West scored on five straight offensive possessions, and even scored on defense, as the Mustangs rolled to a 54-6 blowout win Friday.
After the slow start, the Mustangs were literally off and running as Hunter Wolfley galloped 85 yards for the game’s opening touchdown. Wolfley scored two more touchdowns — one more on the ground and one through the air.
“It was all our line,” Wolfley said of his team’s success on the ground. “We challenged ourselves to try to get 200 rushing yards this week, and our line stepped it up a little bit.”
The Mustangs finished with 210 yards on the ground.
After a missed PAT, the Mustangs held a 6-0 lead and Shenandoah Valley went back to its arial attack. Unfortunately for the visitors, it resulted in an interception by Gabe Regester that was returned for another Mustang score.
With a 12-0 lead entering the second quarter, the Mustangs really found their offensive groove.
Trey Lauver was the next to score as he took an inside veer 45 yards for a score. This was the first of two rushing touchdowns for Lauver.
Midd-West took a 41-0 lead into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Shenandoah Valley drove for its lone score.
“We wanted that shutout, but we gave that up late,” said Midd-West coach Brad Hatter. “But offensively we performed well. They went in and took care of business.”
On Midd-West’s next possession following the Blue Devils’ touchdown, junior TJ Straub — a player on the Midd-West team with special needs — ran 20 yards untouched into the end zone.
“We were hoping to be able to do something like that,” said Hatter. “(TJ) has been with us since Day One. He’s been working hard, doing the conditioning and all that stuff, so we as a staff wanted to find a good time to get him in the game. Credit to Shenandoah Valley for working with us on it and making it a special night for him.”
Midd-West scored a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes to walk away with a 54-6 victory.
“We played well tonight,” said Hatter. “You never know how you’re going to respond in games like this. It’s easy to overlook a team like this. In that first drive they had a few plays against us in the passing game, but we made adjustments and played solid football after that.”
The Mustangs improved to 2-2 on the season and will host Jim Thorpe (4-0). The Olympians are coming off of a 76-0 shutout of Kutztown.
MIDD-WEST 54, SHENANDOAH VALLEY 6
Shenandoah Valley 0 0 0 6 — 6
Midd-West 12 29 0 13 — 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MW—Hunter Wolfley 85 run (kick failed)
MW—Gabe Regester 48 interception return (kick failed)
Second quarter
MW—Trey Lauver 45 run (Wolfley run)
MW—Lauver 2 run (conversion failed)
MW—Wolfley 53 run (Lauver run)
MW—Wolfley 30 pass from Oakley Bennett (Ethan Schlief kick)
Fourth quarter
SV—Joey Alshefski 7 pass from Joseph Karvois (kick failed)
MW—Schlief 20 run (Schlief kick)
MW—Isaac Hummel 6 pass from Christian Regester (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
SV MW
First downs 7 5
Total yards 108 344
Rushes-yards 28-(-20) 20-210
Passing 12-22-1 7-12-0
Passing yards 128 134
Fumbles-lost 3-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Wolfley 5-147, 2 TDs; Lauver 4-53, 2 TDs; Schlief 3-20, TD; Joe Rodriguez 2-14; Bennett 1-2; Josh Kline 2-2; Elijah Swan 1-minus-5); C. Register 1-minus-7); TEAM 1-minus-16. Shenandoah Valley: Tyler Harris 5-6; Brian Dunne 7-2; Alshefski 1-1; Karvois 10-minus-22; TEAM 5-minus-7.
PASSING — Midd-West: Bennett 2-6-0, for 58 yards, TD; C. Regester 5-6-0, for 76 yards, TD. Shenandoah Valley: Karvois 12-22-1, for 128 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Corey Reinard 3-39; Everest Wilson 1-31; Wolfley 1-30, TD; G. Register 1-28; Hummel 1-6, TD. Shenandoah Valley: Alex Donchak 7-102; Alshefski 5-26, TD.