BEAVER SPRINGS — Some people call it wiggle. If you're a little older, you might call it crazy legs in honor of NFL Hall of Famer Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch.
Whatever you want call it, Midd-West halfback Hunter Wolfley has it.
He's plenty fast on the football field, but watching the junior play, it's pretty clear his ability to make people miss is a key part of his game.
"He gets into some situations and we're looking (on the sidelines), 'OK, he's going (to get tackled).' Then all of a sudden, he's squirting out of it and making a big play for us," Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said.
Wolfley is among the area's scoring leaders this season, scoring 13 touchdowns so far in a variety of ways for the Mustangs (3-5). He's rushed for seven scores, caught five TD passes and returned a punt this season for a score for Midd-West.
"I have a little speed, but I think my strength is my patience and waiting for my blockers," Wolfley said.
With senior Kameron Kline in front of him on depth chart last season, Wolfley got to show off some his skills as a sophomore for the Mustangs. He scored four touchdowns and averaged 11 yards per carry in limited action.
Hatter certainly expected Wolfley to be a bigger contributor this season, but maybe not quite to his current level.
"There are variables of course — his health, how the offensive line is going to jell, the line's health, things like that," Hatter said. "We knew he had has the talent and certain abilities that not many other people have."
What the Mustangs also discovered in the offseason is Wolfley's competitiveness. When he spent last winter playing boys basketball for coach Lance Adams — the Midd-West boys hoops coach — Hatter took notice.
"He's being looked at as more of a leader this season on the team, just having that fire to compete every single Friday night," Hatter said. "The basketball coaches noticed his competitiveness last season in basketball and that's carried over to this season."
Despite all of his contributions on offense, Wolfley's favorite part is special teams for the Mustangs. He's returned a punt for a touchdown and had another called back this season.
"Scoring on special teams is definitely my favorite part," Wolfley said.
Being a punt returner is a tough job, standing at the other end of the field watching the punt, while the entire defense bears down on you.
"It's something that just came naturally," Wolfley said. "I just like seeing the whole field (in front of me)."
Wolfley got his season off to a quick start, scoring four touchdowns in the opening win over Marian Catholic back in August. Now with the district playoffs looming, Wolfley's looking to help the Mustangs get a better seed. Midd-West is currently No. 3 in the District 4 Class 4A rankings with two games remaining, tonight at home with Greater Latrobe and next week's road trip to Tunkhannock.