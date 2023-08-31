Michael Egan knows he only he has a couple of months to make the most out of a head coaching opportunity.
That’s because Egan is filling in as the new coach for Shikellamy girls soccer for this season only. Egan is taking over for Mick Bilger, who led the Braves for four seasons.
“Honestly, I’m just helping out,” Egan said. “It’s a one-year thing for me until they find the next head coach. Certainly, my daughters, both of them played coming up through Shikellamy. I have a daughter that’s a senior this year. Just my way to give back and help out.”
In his only season at the helm, Egan will have plenty of help from a team that’s returning many players who helped the Braves capture the District 4 Class 3A title and make a trip to the state tournament. The Braves’ season ended with a 1-0 loss to Valley View in the first round of states.
One of those players, senior midfielder Elli Ronk, knew from a young age the type of energy Egan could bring as a coach. Ronk has known Egan’s daughter, Rorey, for years and would always hear him encouraging the team while they were playing.
“He doesn’t focus on skill as much as how much effort you put in and how much drive you have at practice,” Ronk said. “He sees effort through a different perspective than we do and he can tell when someone’s putting in all the work.”
“He has always been so positive. I’ve known his daughter, Rorey, since I was probably five or six and I could always hear him yelling at the sidelines, just always supporting the team, never anything negative, and that’s what a team needs. It needs a positive coach.”
Sophomore forward Jilly Deivert agreed with Ronk’s sentiments.
“I feel like it’s definitely a different energy and mindset brought to the team,” Deivert said. “It’s good. It’s more about pushing us to be our best and less about skill.”
The Braves’ offense should find the back of the net many times in 2023 with their top two scoring threats, Ronk and Deivert, returning. Ronk, a Daily Item All-Star last season, led the Braves with 18 goals and passed for nine assists. Deivert contributed 13 goals and led the team with 14 assists as a freshman.
The Braves should also be stout in the defensive midfield with two Daily Item All-Stars in seniors Rorey Egan and Blaire Balestrini also returning. Last season, Balestrini logged 1,343 minutes, which was the most of any Braves player. Defender Allison Anselmo and midfielder Eden Daku-Treas, who’s a transfer from Northumberland Christian, round out the Braves’ senior class.
While the Braves will be heavily relying on its leadership from the upperclassmen, Egan also expects some of his younger players to eat up minutes. The Braves roster a total of 31 players.
“We’ll have a really strong starting lineup and I think we’ll have good another six, seven, eight girls coming behind them to provide quality minutes and subbing,” Egan said. “I think depth is one of our strengths. I think we’re gonna be solid from defensive positions all the way up through the offense and the strikers. I think we’ll be hard to score on and I think we’re gonna hopefully score a lot of goals ourselves.”
The Braves’ biggest question heading into the 2023 season is goaltending. The Braves will have to replace all-state keeper Cassi Ronk, who had a 90 percent save percentage and a 1.073 goals-against average last season.
According to Egan, four players have been taking reps at goal during practice, but a starter hasn’t been determined yet.
“It’s almost impossible to replace someone of that caliber,” Egan said. “If I was coaching Cassi, I would trust her in probably any situation to get the job done. It’s not all on our keeper though. We’re gonna have a keeper in net, but I’m putting a lot of responsibility on our defense and our holding mids as well to kind of lock things down and take some pressure off our goalie.”
Overall, Egan is looking forward to the opportunity and hopes he can take the program to new heights in his lone season.
“When it first was presented to me, I kind of wasn’t sure or what to think,” Egan said. “I’m always up for a challenge and I’m really excited. They had a really good year last year winning the district title, and making a run there to the state tournament. Hopefully, we can match that, if not do better this year.”