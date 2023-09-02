MILLVILLE — Judah Kennel scored twice in the second half as Warrior Run pulled away from the host to claim the Millville Tournament championship.
Kennel popped goal 15 minutes apart to push the Defenders in front. Gideon Kennel added an insurance goal in the 64th minute.
Warrior Run (3-0) had a 9-1 edge in corner kicks.
Millville Tournament
Final
Warrior Run 3, Millville 0
Second Half
WR: Judah Kennel, 37:42; WR: J. Kennel, 22:44; WR: Gideon Kennel, 15:26.
Shots: M 6-4. Corners: WR 9-1. Saves: Warrior Run 6; Millville 1.