LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons took care of business as they defeated Selinsgrove in HAC-I play to stay undefeated on the year.
The Seals dropped their sixth consecutive match as they fall to 2-10 overall and 1-8 in conference play.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Austin Imhoof 6-1, 6-4; Will Cecchini (L) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-0, 6-1; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg & Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Christopher Feiler 6-3, 6-0; Grant Rowe & Daniel Ren (L) def. Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra 6-0, 6-4.