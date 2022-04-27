SUNBURY — Track practice this past Saturday at Shikellamy High School was not the happiest place on earth.
The Braves — in what they hoped wasn't a preview for Wednesday's showdown Williamsport — dropped the Bald Eagle Invitational title by two points to the Millionaires on Friday night, and when they gathered for a short practice Monday, Tim Gale felt he had to say something to his teammates.
"I talked to team on Monday during practice — we lost by two points," Gale said. "I said, 'Guys, think about that. What did you do wrong? Don't be ashamed of it, learn from it.'"
Learn the Braves did as Gale won two individual events, and two relays and Shikellamy got outstanding performances throughout its lineup in a 91-59 victory over the previously undefeated Millionaires.
"We beat 22 other teams at Lock Haven, and it was a great meet, but we have a hungry group of kids," Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans said. "Coming into this meet, they wanted more."
Shikellamy (4-0 overall and HAC-I) can clinch the league title on May 10 when they travel to Central Mountain for a tri-meet with the Wildcats and Mifflinburg. Williamsport drops to 3-1 overall and HAC-I.
The easiest proof of what it meant to the Braves came in the 800- and 1,600-meters races. In the 1,600 race, Micah Zellers — who won the steeplechase at Lock Haven, and didn't compete in the 1,600 — was seeded six seconds behind Williamsport's Ethan Holcomb. Zellers stayed on Holcomb's right shoulder for most of the four laps, before taking the lead on the back stretch and winning in 4:41.98.
Later in the 800, the Braves were looking for a sweep with Gale, sophomore Ryan Williams — who won the 800 on Friday at Lock Haven — and sophomore Bailey Hallman, but disaster appeared to strike the Braves on the final turn before the front stretch when the large group of runners got tangled, and Williams crashed to the ground. Williams quickly picked himself up, and ran to the front of the pack for the lead. Gale won the race in 2:04.64, while Hallman and Williams finished off the sweep.
"I told the guys with the cold weather and conditions, we weren't going to set any personal bests," Evans said. "It wasn't about times, heights or distances; it was about getting the job done.
"And the boys got the job done."
Gale won the 400 (51.75), and ran legs on the winning 1,600 (3:44.54) and 3,200 relays (9:07.1). He said he knew Shikellamy would win when the Braves and the Millionaires got on the track for the opening relay.
"When they ran on the track (for the 3,200 relay), I didn't think they were prepared (for the cold)," Gale said. "I wanted us to be prepared for everything. Maybe they were prepared for it, but I wanted our guys to be ready for anything.
Rashawn Martin also had a big day for the Braves. Martin jumped 18-11 1/2 to win the long jump on his final jump of the competition, and later won the 300 hurdles in 43.06.
Girls
Shikellamy 92, Williamsport 58
Emma Koontz, Alyssa Keeley and Cameron Hoover each won two individual events as the Braves dominated on the track to claim the HAC-I victory.
Koontz, a freshman, won the 100 (13.18) and the 200 (27.38). Keeley won the 800 (2:30.79) and 1,600 (5:31.66). Hoover won the 100 hurdles (17.22) and the triple jump (31-0). Shikellamy scored 63 of its 92 points on the track.
Boys
Shikellamy 91, Williamsport 59
3,200R: Shik (Bailey Hallman, Tim Gale, Nick Koontz, Ryan Williams), 9:07.1; 110HH: Jamaire Harden (Will), 16.09; John Peifer (Shik), 16.76; Rashawn Martin (Shik), 17.5; 100: Cam Sims (Will), 11.07; Chase Morgan (Shik), 11.16; Emmanuel Pombor (Will), 11.63; 1,600: Micah Zellers (Shik), 4:41.98; Ethan Holcomb (Will), 4:43.78; Patrick Nardi (Will), 4:44.03; 400R: Will (Nelson McDonald, D.J. Green, Pombor, Sims), 44.41; 400: Gale (Shik), 51.75; Morgan (Shik), 52.39; Angelo Casas (Will), 52.99; 300IM: Martin (Will), 43.06; Aiden Turner (Will), 43.35; Peifer (Shik), 44.66; 800: Gale (Shik), 2:04.64; Hallman (Shik), 2:08.46; Williams (Shik), 2:09.51; 200: Sims (Will), 21.91; Morgan (Shik), 22.34; Pombor (Will), 23.5; 3,200: Sam Hennett (Shik), 10:30.19; Holcomb (Will), 10:34.43; Zellers (Shik), 10:40.63; 1,600R: Shik (Koontz, Williams, Mason Cianflone, Gale), 3:44.54; Javelin: Brayden Wertman (Shik) 152-3; Garrett Laver (Will), 146-11; Dillon Zechman (Shik), 138-3; Shot put: Alex Geiser (Shik), 47-4; Dade Splain (Will), 41-3; Charles Crews III (Will), 40-2; Discus: Laver (Will), 149-1; Ethan Turber (Shik), 131-10; Geiser (Shik), 129-5; Long jump: Martin (Shik), 18-11 1/2; McDonald (Will), 18-9 1/2; Jakiha Kline (Will), 18-9; High jump: Peifer (Shik), 5-8; Williams (Shik), 5-6; William McGehean (Will), 5-4; Triple jump: Kline (Will), 40-6 1/2; Aiden Everett (Will), 38-3; Jayden Packer (Shik), 37-8; Pole vault: Packer (Shik), 12-0; Luis Berrios (Shik), 11-6; Gavin Reed (Will), 11-0.
Girls
Shikellamy 93, Williamsport 57
3,200R: Shik (Olivia Solomon, Bri Hennett, Alyssa Keeley, Melia Raker), 10:35.27; 100H: Cameron Hoover (Shik), 17.22; Anyae Grissom (Will), 17.26; Prynn Sidleck (Will), 17.63; 100: Emma Koontz (Shik), 13.18; Grissom (Will), 13.48; Paige Fausey (Shik), 13.57; 1,600: Keeley (Shik), 5:31.66; Hennett (Shik), 5:32.45; Emily Hale (Will), 5:51.04; 400R: Shik (Hoover, Fausey, Koontz, Elli Ronk), 52.79; 400: Ronk (Shik), 1:02.98; Ellie Fisher (Will), 1:03.79; Emma Bronowicz (Shik), 1:07.2; 300H: Grissom (Will), 52.55; Gabrielle Bradigan (Shik), 53.43; Sidleck (Will), 53.87; 800: Keeley (Shik), 2:30.79; Solomon (Shik), 2:36.97; Fisher (Will), 2:43.51; 200: Koontz (Shik), 27.38; Lauryn Michaels (Shik), 27.91; Fausey (Shik), 27.99; 3,200: Hennett (Shik), 11:34.31; Keeley (Shik), 12:14.35; Hale (Will), 12:59.07; 1,600R: Will, 4:48.36; Javelin: Olivia Holmes (Will), 106-5; Melanie Minnier (Shik), 98-6; Cassi Ronk (Shik), 91-8; Shot put: Taniyah Martin (Will), 34-5; Luseane Ma'afu (Will), 34-5; Megan Bussey (Shik), 30-8; Discus: Martin (Will), 101-6; Ma'afu (Will), 99-1; Bussey (Shik), 93-7; Long jump: Countness Lingard (Will), 15-6; Hoover (Shik), 15-4; Sidleck (Will), 14-4; High jump: Michaels (Shik), 4-8; Minnier (Shik), 4-8; Najiyah Smith (Will), 4-4; Triple jump: Hoover (Shik), 31-0; Zoey Pophal (Will), 30-8; Smith (Will), 28-9; Pole vault: Bronowicz (Shik), 9-6; Aly Bingaman (Shik), 6-6; Sophie Cendoma (Will), 6-6.