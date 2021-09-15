SELINSGROVE — Nate Aument refered to teammate Brandon Hile as a “beast” after Saturday’s win over Shamokin.
Running around the turf at Kemp Memorial Stadium, Hile made plays at linebacker, moved into coverage as a safety, and nearly blocked a punt in the 33-0 win over the Indians like some sort of mythical character.
Call him Hybrid-iccuss.
“Versatility,” was the first word his coach, Derek Hicks, came up with when describing Hile.
Hile — a senior — was an underrated member of the Selinsgrove defense in 2020 that had Iowa State-bound wrestler Nate Schon, middle linebacker Ryan Aument and all-stater Teague Hoover at safety, but he played so well that he earned all-state honors from PA Football News last season.
That got the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder on college radars, and opposing coaches’ film screens.
“Now that I’m a senior this year, and a lot of those guys that graduated last year left, I have some more eyes on me,” Hile said.
The outside linebacker sticks out on the field thanks to his long hair flowing out his helmet — his teammates helpfully offered him hair bands during the photo shoot — as he flies around the field making plays.
He has double figures in tackles in five of the last six Selinsgrove games dating back to last season. His 17 tackles against Jersey Shore in Week 2 set a career high. Hile had a season-low 10 tackles, but a season-high four tackles for a loss in the game against the Indians. With Selinsgrove leading 7-0 in the third quarter, the Indians faced a third-and-1 from their own 32 on their first drive of the second half.
Hile came off the left side of the defense — unblocked — and nearly got the handoff before Max Madden. He tackled Shamokin’s standout running back for a 3-yard loss, forcing a punt.
“(My favorite thing) is hitting people,” Hile said. “I like flying around the field and making plays. I love every part of that.”
His ability to do things like that for Hicks’ defense stems from spending a lot of time around the Seals program. His father — Jim — is a longtime Selinsgrove assistant, and Brandon was waterboy for the Seals when he was little.
“He’s definitely been around the game, studies film and does what he needs to do to be prepared,” Hicks said.
Hile can also double as a safety for the Seals. If teams choose to get Selinsgrove out of its 3-5 defense with a spread look, Hile moves back as the second safety with Hoover, giving the Seals a more traditional odd front, two-safety look. Hoover and Hile are also Selinsgrove’s double-play combination in baseball.
“I love going back there with Teague,” Hile said. “(When we drop back) my responsibilities are almost all pass-related. As a linebacker I have to be aware of everything. When I’m back at safety, it’s all pass.”
Hicks added: “It’s a call that Teague makes on the field. That’s a benefit of having a four-year starting safety and a three-year linebacker on the field together. Those guys have free reign to check coverage when needed. They’ve been around to recognize, and do what they need to do.”
Hile also is a special teams demon — hey, another mythic creature — for the Seals. He’s blocked three punts and a field goal in his career.
“I think it’s just effort. I just try to block it every single time I’m up there (on the line of scrimmage), and try to fire off at the same time as the snap,” Hile said.
The punt block can be a boom or bust play — get it and it could set up short field; miss it and rough the punter and the offense keeps the football — but Hile said he never thinks about that.
“I trust my body, and I trust myself. I don’t even think about roughing the punter,” Hile said. “I’m just going for the ball.”
Hile has played one more role in the Seals defense. Hicks played him as a rover back against the potent defending state runner-up Bulldogs.
“Against Jersey Shore, we used him a rover type, just so he could run to the football,” Hicks said of Hile’s career-high 17 tackle game in the Seals’ 9-7 loss. “That worked out pretty well for us.”