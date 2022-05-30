HARRISBURG — Brandon Hile may have played a considerably different role than he did every time he pulled on a Selinsgrove jersey, but spending most of his Big 33 experience dropping back into pass coverage seemed to fit the former Seals standout.
Yet while Hile’s outing may not have been highlighted by gaudy tackles numbers, the Kutztown recruit was able to get his fingers on a Maryland pass that brought an end to an early possession that kept Pennsylvania’s early lead fully intact.
If there was a significant plus to Hile’s performance it was he genuinely believes playing in an exhibition game alongside, and against some impressive competitors will help him when he checks into preseason practice to prepare for life in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
And should special teams be where he logs most of his playing time, covering punts and kickoffs as well as blocking on punt returns were on his to-do list Monday afternoon at Bishop McDevitt High School’s sun-splashed Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
By the way, Pennsylvania ran its Big 33 win streak to three games with a 28-7 triumph.
A late addition to the Pennsylvania roster, Hile was excited just to be able to participate in an exhibition game that has sent at least one alumnus to every Super Bowl — even if dropping into pass coverage as a hybrid backer was his primary focus.
“It was a little different because we had to man-up on everything, and couldn’t blitz,” Hile admitted. “It was definitely a change, but I think it helped me get ready for college.”
As for that full-lunge toward the receiver that Hile pulled off early, he had some help as Imhotep star and Penn State recruit Keon Wylie had just about pulled down Maryland’s quarterback. Wylie eventually was tagged Pennsylvania’s most valuable player.
“He’s crazy good,” Hile admitted while evaluating the remarkably quick Wylie. “We (had) a ton of talent up front, the best football players in (Pennsylvania) so I just sat back, manned up and did my job while the D-Line did their job and we got the win.”
Pennsylvania did manage to pocket yet another victory over their southern neighbors even though a number of Keystone Staters were participating and winning medals at the PIAA Track and Field championships last weekend in Shippensburg.
Hile was one of them, claiming a silver medal following his throw of 184-plus feet in the Class AAA javelin competition before rushing to suburban Harrisburg for practice.
“Definitely an exciting week, one to remember,” Hile admitted. “Going to Shippensburg, coming here and playing in this game, doing two-a-days.
“It was definitely a busy week, but it was very special.”
Originally, Hile was slated to participate in the big school version of the East-West game that was played Sunday night at McDevitt. Then came a late call-up.
“I’m happy I got chosen for this one,” Hile said. “I couldn’t be more blessed and I’m just excited about it. … Definitely worthwhile.
“I feel like it helped get me ready for college, being away from home. I didn’t know any guys coming in here, so all of these guys weren’t from my area so meeting all these guys on the team, making new friends, meeting our Buddies was real cool and playing high-level football. A lot of these guys are Division I and (headed) for big-time schools.”
Actually, there was one gentleman from Hile’s area that played a prominent role throughout the Big 33 window and that was former Southern Columbia great and Shamokin skipper Henry Hynoski, the Big 33’s Honorary Chairman.
Hynoski also had an outstanding career at Pittsburgh before playing in the National Football League for a number of seasons. One incredibly special moment in Hynoski’s playing career was winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.
“This game is so special to me that when I first got the call about being the Chairman I was beyond thrilled,” Hynoski said. “These memories I’ve had here last a lifetime.
“My dad (former Mount Carmel and Temple great Henry) played in this game and we’re one of the rare father-son combos. and my son told me tonight that when he gets older, he’s going to play in this game,” Hynoski added as his young son finally admitted that he’s also going to carry the football. “That would be something if that ever transpires to be the first father, son and grandfather combo ever, but I’m just thrilled to be here and it brought back so many memories and thanks to everybody involved for selecting me.
“There are so many great choices out there that I’m honored and humbled.”
Yet serving as the Big 33’s Honorary Chairman ranks right up there with any of Hynoski’s numerous on-field accomplishments and achievements.
“This is as sweet as it gets,” Hynoski said. “I’m just so humbled. With some of the past Chairmen, to be mentioned in their company is a surreal feeling.”