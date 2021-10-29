MONTOURSVILLE — Brandon Hile ran for two touchdowns, and the Selinsgrove defense limited Montoursville to just 116 total yards of offense as the Seals wrapped up the regular season with a 21-10 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory on Friday night.
The Seals (7-3) will host Shamokin in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs on Friday. Montoursville (5-5) should host a home playoff game as a top-four seed in the Class 3A playoffs.
Selinsgrove led 7-0 on Hile's 26-yard TD run with 2:36 left in the first quarter, but Montoursville's defense stopped the Seals on downs late in the second quarter, and the Warriors offense took advantage.
Wyatt Fry kicked a 30-yard with 19 seconds left in the first half to cut the Selinsgrove lead to 7-3.
After attempting just one pass in a rainy first half, Selinsgrove sophomore quarterback Mark Pastore hit Nate Aument with a 48-yard scoring strike to push the Seals lead to 14-3 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
Montoursville answered right back. The Warriors got a long kickoff return, and Maddix Dalena hit Isaiah Fenner with a 38-yard scoring strike to bring the Warriors back to 14-10 just 16 seconds later.
The Seals had a field goal blocked in the third quarter, before Hile salted the game away with 2:45 left in the contest with a four-yard TD run.
Hile finished the game with 109 yards rushing.
Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 10
Selinsgrove (7-3);7;0;7;7 — 21
Montoursville (5-5);0;3;7;0 — 10
First quarter
S—Brandon Hile 26 run (Austin Young kick), 2:36
Second quarter
M—FG Wyatt Fry 30, 0:19
Third quarter
S-Nate Aument 48 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick), 7:27
M-Isaiah Fenner 38 pass from Maddix Dalena (Fry kick), 7:11
Fourth quarter
S-Brandon Hile 4 run (kick good), 2:45
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;S
First downs;6;8
Rushes-yard;28-33;41-121
Passing;6-11-0;3-8-0
Passing yards;83;57
Total yds;116;178
Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-0
Penalties-yards;3-20;3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Dylan Blackwell 16-72; Kayden Frame 1-(-3); Nick Reeder 1-0; Isaiah Fenner 2-(-5); Maddix Dalena 8-(-31). Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 16-109, 2 TDs; Tucker Teats 14-31; Gavin Bastian 2-6; Logan Othoudt 2-7; Ethan Miller 1-3, Mark Pastore 6-(-29).
PASSING — Montoursville: Maddix Dalena, 6-11-0 for 83 yards, TD. Selinsgrove: Mark Pastore, 3-8-0 57, TD.
RECIEVING — Montoursville: Isaiah Fenner 2-51, TD; Dylan Blackwell, 1-11; Kayden Frame 1-4; James Batkowski 1-5; Marco Pulizzi 1-12. Selinsgrove: Nate Aument, 2-51; Teats 1-6.