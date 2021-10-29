MONTOURSVILLE — Brandon Hile ran for two touchdowns, and the Selinsgrove defense limited Montoursville to just 116 total yards of offense as the Seals wrapped up the regular season with a 21-10 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory on Friday night.

The Seals (7-3) will host Shamokin in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs on Friday. Montoursville (5-5) should host a home playoff game as a top-four seed in the Class 3A playoffs.

Selinsgrove led 7-0 on Hile's 26-yard TD run with 2:36 left in the first quarter, but Montoursville's defense stopped the Seals on downs late in the second quarter, and the Warriors offense took advantage.

Wyatt Fry kicked a 30-yard with 19 seconds left in the first half to cut the Selinsgrove lead to 7-3.

After attempting just one pass in a rainy first half, Selinsgrove sophomore quarterback Mark Pastore hit Nate Aument with a 48-yard scoring strike to push the Seals lead to 14-3 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.

Montoursville answered right back. The Warriors got a long kickoff return, and Maddix Dalena hit Isaiah Fenner with a 38-yard scoring strike to bring the Warriors back to 14-10 just 16 seconds later.

The Seals had a field goal blocked in the third quarter, before Hile salted the game away with 2:45 left in the contest with a four-yard TD run.

Hile finished the game with 109 yards rushing.

Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 10

Selinsgrove (7-3);7;0;7;7 — 21

Montoursville (5-5);0;3;7;0 — 10

First quarter

S—Brandon Hile 26 run (Austin Young kick), 2:36

Second quarter

M—FG Wyatt Fry 30, 0:19

Third quarter

S-Nate Aument 48 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick), 7:27

M-Isaiah Fenner 38 pass from Maddix Dalena (Fry kick), 7:11

Fourth quarter

S-Brandon Hile 4 run (kick good), 2:45

TEAM STATISTICS

;M;S

First downs;6;8

Rushes-yard;28-33;41-121

Passing;6-11-0;3-8-0

Passing yards;83;57

Total yds;116;178

Fumbles-lost;3-0;2-0

Penalties-yards;3-20;3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Montoursville: Dylan Blackwell 16-72; Kayden Frame 1-(-3); Nick Reeder 1-0; Isaiah Fenner 2-(-5); Maddix Dalena 8-(-31). Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 16-109, 2 TDs; Tucker Teats 14-31; Gavin Bastian 2-6; Logan Othoudt 2-7; Ethan Miller 1-3, Mark Pastore 6-(-29).

PASSING — Montoursville: Maddix Dalena, 6-11-0 for 83 yards, TD. Selinsgrove: Mark Pastore, 3-8-0 57, TD.

RECIEVING — Montoursville: Isaiah Fenner 2-51, TD; Dylan Blackwell, 1-11; Kayden Frame 1-4; James Batkowski 1-5; Marco Pulizzi 1-12. Selinsgrove: Nate Aument, 2-51; Teats 1-6.

