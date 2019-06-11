Hile, Seals ready for today

Selinsgrove senior pitcher Logan Hile was disappointed when he got the news Monday morning.
The Seals’ Class 4A state semifinal baseball game against Hamburg was pushed back from Monday to today due to weather.
“All of us are extremely anxious and excited to get out and play,” Hile said after a practice Monday afternoon. “A good thing is it gives us extra time to prepare mentally and physically.”
Selinsgrove takes on Hamburg today at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. with a berth in Friday’s state championship on the line. Greenwood’s Class A baseball state semifinal and Millersburg’s Class A softball state semifinals were both moved from Monday to today because of the weather.
“(Today) is the most important,” Hile said. “We have to do the best we can to get to Friday.”
Hile, the Seals’ ace, could have pitched in both games under the original schedule. With the compressed timeframe, he would have to throw 75 or fewer pitches to be available Friday.
“I think the plan is to have to me as far as I can (today),” Hile said. “Hopefully, we can put up a lot of runs, get a good lead and then maybe adjust, but the focus has to be on (today).”
Hile has started three of Selinsgrove’s four postseason wins, and has reached the pitch limit in all of them. A pitcher can’t face a new batter when he thrown 105 or more pitches.
“My arm feels great,” Hile said. “The only real bonus of not playing Monday is it gives my arm an extra day. I’m looking at the extra time as a bonus.”
Hile has struggled — at least compared to later in the contests — early in his starts.
He threw 34 first-inning pitches in the district opener against Shamokin.
“Thirty-four pitches in the first inning, and he somehow finishes the game? That’s on him,” Shamokin coach Andrew Derr said after the district opener. “That’s on Logan Hile. He’s the real deal.”
He needed 46 pitches to get through two innings in the district final against Danville.
“I don’t think he had his absolute best stuff, but, as they say, it’s great pitchers who can win games when they don’t have their best stuff,” Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler said after the district final.
“He certainly put everything together to give us that chance.”
Then he worked out of a jam in the second inning of the Seals’ state opener against Kennard-Dale. Kennard-Dale had a pair of runners on with no outs, but then Hile struck out the side.
He finished with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings before hitting the pitch limit.
“The biggest key for me is to go in the game with confidence,” Hile said. “Early on in my starts, I’ve struggled with mound trouble or I’ve been too amped. If I’m playing my game and I’m confident, I think the rest will take care of itself.”
Sports reporter Scott Dudinskie contributed to this report.