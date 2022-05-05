COAL TOWNSHIP — Perhaps Brandon Hile should pick up some Pennsylvania lottery tickets.
With the week he is having, more good fortune could be coming his way.
Days after learning that he had been added to the roster for the East team in the prestigious Big 33 Classic football all-star game, the Selinsgrove senior showed that he is not too shabby as a track and field athlete.
Competing in the Purple and White Invitational at Kemp Memorial Stadium, Hile — a latecomer to the track team this season ± won the long jump at 20 feet, 2 inches and the javelin with a throw of 160-5. The latter equaled his personal best.
“It definitely excited me, but I just came here to try to get a win for the team,” he said, referring to the team championship.
The Seals, who lost a dual meet to Shikellamy on the opening day of the season, turned the tables with a team win in the Purple and White meet, taking first with 172.5 points to runner-up Shikellamy’s 113.50.
“They have been having a good year, and it felt good to beat them,” Hile said. “I think they were lucky running us early in the year because we are a different team now with a lot of new guys.
“We’ve been getting better, and we came out to try to prove ourselves a little bit today and I think we did."
In addition to Hile, the Seals had three other winners along with taking first in two relays.
Derrick Blair won the 3,200 in 10:30.07, and Max Maurer took the discus with a throw of 152-5.
The Seals won the 4x100 relay — with a team of Xavier Lopez, Dylan Wagner, Nick Ritter and Logan Rodkey — in a time of 44.72 seconds. The foursome of Donovan Goundie, Jarrett Lee, Rodkey and Wagner won the 4x400 in 3:31.56.
Shikellamy was led by another banner day by junior sprinter Chase Morgan.
Coming off his outstanding performance two days earlier, also at Kemp, Morgan won the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds, and broke his own school record in taking first in the 200 in 22.26.
On Tuesday, Morgan broke records in the 100 (10.85), 200 (22.34) and 400 (49.97).
Morgan said he thought about going for the records again in the Purple and White. After falling short in the 100, he broke his own mark in the 200, and didn’t run in the open 400. He joined teammates Luke Snyder, Nick Koontz and Ryan Williams on the 4x400, finishing second to Selinsgrove.
Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans said that his junior sprinter is having a great season, and even though he pulled some people out of events because of the short time between meets, the team performed well.
Evans noted that Tim Gale, who helped the Braves win the 4x800, finished a strong second to Shamokin standout Colton Lynch in the 400.
Also the Braves, Micah Zellers won the 1,600, and Ryan Williams, Bailey Hallman and Nick Koontz teamed with Gale to win the 3,200 relay.
Southern Columbia didn’t field a full squad, but defending state champion Jake Rose won both hurdles races, the 110 highs in 14.33 and the 300 intermediates in a season-best 39.27.
Other Valley winners were: Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl (high jump, 5-11); Wade Alleman (pole vault, 12-3); Santino Carapelluci (800, 2:04.14); and Colton Lynch (400, 49.94); and Mount Carmel’s Matt Kelley (shot put, 49-6) and Michael Farronato (triple jump, 40-3)
Purple and White Invitational
Team standings
1. Selinsgrove (Sel), 172.50; 2. Shikellamy (Shik), 113.50; 3. Shamokin (Sham), 104; 4. Mount Carmel (MC), 83; 5. Southern Columbia (SC), 43; 6. Bloomsburg (B), 14; 7. Montgomery (Mtg), 12; 8. Mahanoy Area (MA), 7; 9. Wyalusing (W), 6.
100: 1. Chase Morgan (Shik), 11.04; 2. Logan Rodkey (Sel), 11.13; 3. Xavier Diaz (MC), 11.35; 4. Nasir Heard (B), 11.38; 5. Naji Mitchell (Shik), 11.54; 6. Nick Ritter (Sel), 11.59.
200: 1. Chase Morgan (Shik), 22.26; 2. Logan Rodkey (Sel), 22.91; 3. Nasir Heard (B), 23.04; 4. Nick Ritter (Sel), 23.2; 5. Naji Mitchell (Shik), 24.20; 6. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (Shik), 24.21.
400: 1. Colton Lynch (Sham), 49.94; 2. Tim Gale (Shik), 50.15; 3. Donovan Goundie (Sel), 51.15; 4. Alex Morrison (SC), 52.06; 5. Nick Koontz (Shik), 54.17; 6. Travis Stoker (SC), 54.19.
800: 1. Santino Carapellucci (Sham), 2:01.14; 2. Jarrett Lee (Sel), 2:10.48; 3. Evan Pickering (Sel), 2:10.91; 4. Jayden McKeen (Sham); 2:11.05; 5. Evan Dagle (Sel), 2:11.12; 6. Mason Cianflone (Shik), 2:13.26.
1,600: 1. Micah Zellers (Shik), 4:42.13; 2. Derick Blair (Sel), 4:47.52; 3. Edward Zuber (SC), 4:51.03; 4. Gabriel Schaeffer (Sel), 4:56.00; 5. William Mayberry (MA), 5:0039; 6. Mason Cianflone (Shik), 5:02.64.
3,200: 1. Derick Blair (Sel), 10:30.07; 2. Micah Zellers (Shik), 10:32.01; 3. Sam Hennett (Shik), 10:32.42; 4. Kris Kalbarchick (MC), 10;33.34; 5. Gabriel Schaeffer (Sel), 11:34.24; 6. Trennan Tewksbury (W), 11:46.51
100 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 14.33; 2. Ben Robinson (Mtg), 15.39; 3. Dylan Wagner (Sel), 15.95; 4. Xavier Lopez (Sel), 16.21; 5. Colm McGroarty (MA), 16.48; 6. Jaryel Cotte (Shik), 16.72.
300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose (SC), 39.27; 2. Dylan Wagner (Sel), 41.31; 3. Carter Smink (Sham), 41.93; 4. Rashawn Martin (Shik), 42.35; 5. Colm McGroarty (MA), 42.59; 6. Brady Deivert S), 42.78.
4x100R: 1. Sel (Xavier Lopez, Dylan Wagner, Nick Ritter, Logan Rodkey), 44.72; 2 Shik (Luke Snyder, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Naji Mitchell, Rashawn Martin), 45.06; 3. Sham A (Maximus Madden, Carter Smink, Wisdom Artis-Jones, Knowledge Artis-Jones), 45.78; 4. Sham B (Ian Bates, Isaiah Mumford, Chase Pensyl, Brandon Haupt), 47.12.
4x800R: 1. Shik (Ryan Williams, Bailey Hallman, Nick Koontz, Tim Gale), 8:26.13; 2. Sel (Jarrett Lee, Evan Dagle, Evan Pickering, Derick Blair), 8:32.43; 3. SC (James Bender, Ethan Rush, Travis Stoker, Edward Zuber), 8:42.38; 4. Sham (Tyler Kerstetter, Noah Kerstetter, Owen Amato, Weston Mutchler), 9:12.59; 5. MC, 9:16.77; 6. Wy (Jake Caplan, Clayton Petlock, Brody Fuhrey, Landen Kaufmann), 9:45.27.
4x400R: 1. Sel (Donovan Goundie, Jarrett Lee, Logan Rodkey, Dylan Wagner), 3:31.56; 2. Shik (Luke Snyder, Nick Koontz, Chase Morgan, Ryan Williams), 3:33.42; 3. Sham A (Ben Delbaugh, Carter Smink, Colton Lynch, Santino Carapelluci), 3:33.49; 4. Bloomsburg A, 4:02.05; 5. Sham B (JaydenMcKeen, Jace Shipe, Owen Amato, Weston Mutchler), 4:02.224; 6. MA (Stephen Baker, William Mayberry, Colm McGroarty, Cael Quick), 4:07.84.
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl (Sham), 5-11.25; 2. Marcus Moyer (Sham), 5-11; 3. (tie) Tyler Arnold (SC), Hobi Forti (MC), 5-9; John Peifer (Shik), 5-5.
Long jump: 1. Brandon Hile (Sel), 20-2; 2. Garrett Varano (MC) 19-9.5; 3. Nate Hackenberger (Sel), 19-8.5); 4. Naji Mitchell (Shik), 19-0.5; 5. Hobi Forti (MC), 18-9; 6.Joey Gonsauls (W), 18-7.5.
Triple jump: 1. Michael Farronato (MC), 40-3; 2. Case Lichty (Sham), 39-10; 3. Nate Hackenberger (Sel), 39-8; 4. Pedro Feliciano (M C), 39-5; 5. Jason Alderson (Sham), 38-2; 6. Ethan Lewis (Wy), 37-8.
Javelin: 1. Brandon Hile (Sel), 160-5; 2. Riley Macaluso (Sham), 156-6; 3. Aiden Shay (Sel), 154-4; 4. Michael Farronato (MC), 153-9; 5. Brayden Wertman (Shik), 148-1; 6. Tyler Arnold (SC), 144-1.
Discus: 1. Max Maurer (Sel), 152-5; 2. Matt Scicchitano (MC), 147-9; 3. Mike Keer (MC), 143-1; 4. Blake Hockenbroch (Sham), 132-9; 5. Dominic Parise (Sel), 130-5; 6. Ethan Turber (Shik), 130-2.
Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley (MC), 49-6; 2. Alex Geiser (Shik), 49-4; 3. Max Maurer (Sel), 47-11; 4. Mike Keer (MC), 45-8.25; 5. Matt Scicchitano (MC), 44-6.25; 6. Dominic Parise (Sel) 43-6.25.
Pole vault: 1. Wade Alleman (Sham), 12-3; 2. Garrett Varano (MC), 11-3; 3. Luis Berrios (Shik), 11-3; 4. Hunter Leet (Mtg), 10-9.25; 5. Kaleb Styer (Sham), 10-9; 6. Damian Hahn (Sel), 10-3.