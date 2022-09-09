CATAWISSA — Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet didn't want to make too much about Friday night's game.
"I seem somber because I took the game, and decided not treating them like anything else. They wear black jerseys, and they have a lot of wins, but their kids are the same as ours," Van Fleet said. "I needed to stop treating them like they were different.
"Let's just go after it, and see what happens."
What happened was the Lancers dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, and took advantage of every mistake by the five-time state champion Tigers, picking up a 27-10 victory at Jim Roth Field at Coaches' Stadium.
The Lancers are the first District 4 team to beat the Tigers in the regular season since a loss to Mount Carmel on Oct. 28, 2011, and the first since Montoursville won the District 4 Class 2A championship game in 2014. It's the least points scored by a Southern Columbia offense since a 49-7 loss to Steel Valley in the 2016 Class 2A state championship game.
"We kind of looked ourselves on some nice runs. They did a lot offensively to take us out of the game," Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. "Too much ball control, too many yards. It was still a game into the third quarter."
The Lancers (3-0) controlled the clock with Davion Hill running the ball 29 times, mostly up the middle behind Ian Hornberger, and the Lancers using every bit of the play clock.
"We couldn't get enough stops. That zone read doesn't look like a big deal, but they are giving themselves the option to attack two different areas of the defensive front, and too often we weren't staying in position," Roth said. "There were times we had Hill defended at the point of attack, but we didn't keep integrity in the back side of the play. He did a great job of seeing that, and just bouncing, and cutting it back.
"I know when we watch the film, we're going to see a lot of runs, where we were doing a pretty good job at the point of attack, but across the line we didn't, and (Hill) recognized that."
The first half went very similarly to the first half of the Tigers' opener with Berwick. Loyalsock controlled the clock and built a 13-2 lead at the break. The only mistake Loyalsock made in the opening 24 minutes came when quarterback Tyler Gee had an intentional grounding in the end zone to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead with 5:44 left in the first quarter, and the only time Loyalsock trailed.
After the Tigers were forced to punt after a first-and-10 at the Lancers' 23 on the drive after the free kick, Loyalsock used a 14-play, 92-yard drive that consumed 6:46 to take a 7-0 lead when Gee found Jaylen Andrews for an 11-yard TD for a 7-2 lead.
Southern Columbia (2-1) fumbled the ball away on its next play, and Hill (181 yards) ran 37 yards to make it 13-2 with 7:48 left in the first half.
Though the Lancers recovered the second-half kickoff after an onsides kick, the Tigers defense forced a three-and-out, helped by a procedure penalty on fourth-and-1. The Tigers took just four plays to cover 75 yards, and pull within 13-10 with 8:20 left in the third quarter after Braeden Wisloski's 11-yard TD run, and Wes Barnes' two-point conversion run.
However, Andrews followed with a 95-yard kickoff return up the right sideline to push the lead back to 20-10 with 8:06 left in the third quarter.
"That was a killer. I thought we were in good position, and I thought we had some momentum back with the touchdown drive," Roth said. "Whatever momentum we did have just went away.
"I don't think we ever recovered."
Immediately after the kickoff return, Andrews recovered a fumble to give Loyalsock the ball on the Southern Columbia 32, and it went that way the whole night on offense for Southern Columbia.
The Tigers got the ball back with 3:33 left, but a quick three-and-out led to the final Lancers' scoring drive of the game. Helped by a 21-yard Gee to Andrews completion on third-and-six on the final play of the third quarter, Gee scored from three yards out with 10:34 left in the game to make it 27-10.
The Tigers put together a drive down to the Loyalsock 2, but a bad snap, a hold, turned into a fourth-and-goal from the 18, and Southern Columbia turned the ball over on downs with 5:56 left in the game.
LOYALSOCK 27, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 10
Loyalsock (3-0);0;13;7;7 — 27
Southern Columbia (2-1);2;0;8;0 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Saftey, intentional grounding in end zone
Second quarter
LOY-Jaylen Andrews 11 pass from Tyler Gee (Chris Cooley kick)
LOY-Davion Hill 37 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
SCA-Braeden Wisloski 11 run (Wes Barnes run)
LOY-Andrews 95 kickoff return (Cooley kick)
Fourth quarter
LOY-Tyler Gee 3 run (Cooley kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;LOY;SCA
First downs;21;15
Rushes-net yards;46-246;29-210
Passing yards;65;61
Passing;5-12-0;6-13-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-2
Penalties-yards;2-10;7-82
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Davion Hill 29-182, TD; Tyler Gee 16-70, TD; team, 1-(-6). Southern Columbia: Wes Barnes 12-129; Braeden Wisloski 8-55, TD; Louden Murphy 5-25; Carter Madden 3-9; Blake Wise 1-(-8).
PASSING — Loyalsock: Gee 5-12-0 for 65 yards, TD. Southern Columbia: Wise, 6-13-0 for 61 yards.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Jaylen Andrews, 4-62, TD; Gage Patterson, 1-6. Southern Columbia: Wisloski 2-31; Murphy 1-21; Jake Hoy 2-19.