WILLIAMSPORT — Davion Hill scored 22 of his game-high 42 points in the second half to help St. John Neumann pull away from Meadowbrook Christian for a 69-45 win in a District 4 Class A boys basketball quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Lions (11-12) led 19-12 after the first quarter behind 11 of Ashton Canelo’s team-high 25 points. Canelo scored eight points in the second quarter, but Hill scored 16 in the same period to allow the Golden Knights to pull into a 34-34 halftime tie.
St. John Neumann (19-4) outscored Meadowbrook 35-11 in the second half, including 17-2 in the third quarter.
Jacob Reed added eight points for the Lions, who will compete in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament, beginning Thursday at DuBois Christian School. The Golden Knights move on to face Sullivan County in the semifinals.
District 4 Class A
Quarterfinals
St. John Neumann 69,
Meadowbrook Christian 45
Meadowbrook Chr. (11-12) 45
CJ Carrier 2 0-0 4, Dillon Stokes 1 1-2 3, Ashton Canelo 12 0-1 25, Jacob Reed 3 0-2 8, Evan Young 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 2-6 45.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Canelo.
Did not score: Noah Smith, Nevin Carrier, Michael Smith, Michael Eager, Gavin Millett.
St. John Neumann (19-4) 69
Naaman Amos 1 0-0 2, Keon Burkholder 1 0-0 2, Davion Hill 18 4-6 42, Malaki Parlante 5 0-0 10, Josiah Reid 1 0-0 3, Douglas Steward 3 0-0 8, Essex Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ricky Jovchelevich 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 4-8 69.
3-point goals: Hill 2, Steward 2, Reid.
Did not score: Josiah Coleman, Angelo Fernandez, Kane Wright, Jerval Weeks-Shuler, Brady McKimpson.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 19 15 2 9 — 45
St. John Neumann 12 22 17 18 — 69