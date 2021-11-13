LEBANON — Chelsea Ritter's headed goal off a corner kick with just more than two minutes before Saturday's Class 2A girls soccer state quarterfinal went to a shootout lifted Archbishop Ryan into the state semifinals, and ended Mifflinburg's historic season.
Archbishop Ryan won 2-1 in double overtime.
"We knew going into this game they were deadly on corner kicks," Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. "It's unfortunate."
The Wildcats end the season at 20-2 after winning their first conference title, first district title, and earning their first PIAA playoff victory in their first appearance at the state level.
All of the positives that Mifflinburg accomplished the season didn't lessen the sting of the season ending in a loss, during which the Wildcats battled for nearly 108 minutes in a game played in a driving, frigid rain for all but the last few minutes.
"We're really disappointed," Mifflinburg junior Taylor Beachy said. "I'm really going to miss the seniors. ... We fought as hard as we could.
"I'm very proud right now. I'm not disappointed in us right now. We already made history for Mifflinburg."
Gianna Rivera put Archbishop Ryan ahead a little less than 15 minutes into the game after she got past the defense and buried a goal in a one-on-one situation with Mifflinburg goalkeeper Kristi Benfield.
The Wildcats adjusted defensively, and limited Rivera's effectiveness for the rest of the game.
"We adjusted well," Mifflinburg junior defender Ella Shuck said.
And try as they might, the Ragdolls couldn't beat Benfield again for more than a full regulation game.
Benfield, who finished with 12 saves, had a couple of beauties, including stopping two point-blank shots with eight minutes left in the first half, and a sliding effort less than three minutes into the first overtime.
"Like I said all season, she's been a rock for us," Hankamer said. "She's one of the top goalies in the state. She proved it again today by making some unbelievable saves."
Mifflinburg evened the score when Grace Weber lofted a free kick from 32 yards out just under the the crossbar and over Archbishop Ryan goalkeeper Alana Verello.
"She's been deadly on free kicks all season," Hankamer said.
Sarah Fritz nearly gave the Wildcats the lead a few minutes later, but Verello made a diving one-handed save to push the shot wide.
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
at Cedar Crest H.S.
ARCHBISHOP RYAN 2, MIFFLINBURG 1 (2 OTs)
First half
AR-Gianna Rivera, 14:26.
Second half
M-Grace Weber, 54:42
Second overtime
AR-Chelsea Ritter (Carly Walsh), 107:51.
Shots: AR 22-9. Shots on goal: AR 14-3. Corner kicks: AR 6-4. Saves: Archbishop Ryan 2 (Alana Verello); Mifflinburg 12 (Kristi Benfield).