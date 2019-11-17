BALTIMORE — Stevens Institute of Technology scored the final five points Saturday to defeat Susquehanna in five sets in the second round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament.
Stevens won 25-9, 21-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11.
Susquehanna ends the season with a school-record 32 wins, the program’s first national ranking, the first win in the NCAA Tournament in program history and after making the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years.
Susqehanna freshman Rosina Esposito knocked down a match-high 16 kills, while Sydney Portale was also in double digits with 12.
Esposito led the defense in digs with 22 while junior libero Lizzie Herestofa had 19, and senior captain Kasey Bost tallied 14.
Veronica Kirchner had a team-high four block assists.
Sara Hain and Casey King had 14 kills each for the Ducks, who play in today’s regional final against host Johns Hopkins.