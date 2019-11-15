SELINSGROVE — When members of the Susquehanna volleyball team woke up on the morning of Nov. 2, they wanted to do something that had only been done once in 12 years.
The River Hawks were facing Juniata later that day, and the Eagles had only one loss in Landmark Conference play, which began in 2007. That loss came to Scranton in 2017.
Well, Susquehanna rallied from two sets down to defeat Juniata in five sets, and win the first-ever regular-season title for the River Hawks.
“That was everything,” Susquehanna junior Lizzie Herestofa said. “We have been talking about beating Juniata forever. We look at it from preseason, and that’s a goal. We always look forward to that game, and that’s something we’re working toward. To actually finally beat them and take down a long-time rival, it was awesome.”
The players on the River Hawks may face Juniata up to eight times. For coach Kuuipo Tom, in his 16th year with the River Hawks, the win was especially gratifying.
“I’ve seen them a lot,” Tom said. “There have been a number of tight races. The win against them at their place was assuring that the vision I had when I took this job was attainable. We were able to instill that belief in our players. If they believe that, and then they do it, how great is it to take that life lesson forward when they try to become special contributors to the society in which we live.”
Tom said the win was a testament to the work previous River Hawk players have put in also.
“What I think it did for us was validate all the work that our alumni worked for was coming to fruition,” Tom said. “We weren’t here by accident. I think it also increases their belief that they can do it. Not just that, the accolades we got from high-level programs we were running into throughout the season came from someplace organic. Coaches were not just saying it to make us feel good. Coaches were telling our team, ‘You are one of the toughest teams we’ve played, and we’ve played the best teams in the country.’ Every time we get a dose of that, it helps.”
The focus on trying to beat Juniata had been almost constant for the River Hawks.
“I remember — we went to high school together and went on some visits together — sitting in this office and coach Tom asking, ‘Do you think that when you guys get here we’re going to beat Juniata?’” junior Sydney Portale said. “Before we were even here, that was what we were thinking about. To finally do it with this team is amazing.”
That win has given the River Hawks belief that they can accomplish something special in the NCAA Tournament, which begins today.
“The women’s soccer team put that speech from the movie, ‘Miracle,’ in our locker room,” Herestofa said. “It was like, ‘We might play them nine times out of 10 and lose, but that one time is everything.’ It really meant the world.”