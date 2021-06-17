I’ve spent a lot of time in my car following around the Line Mountain softball team that won the state title Thursday.
Couple that with the fact I’ve seen a lot of softball over the years — next summer will be my 30th covering high school sports in the Valley — and I’ve seen a lot of softball.
The first state title game I covered was Central Columbia’s 1994 victory.
So while I’m not quite ready to say she’s the best I’ve seen, Kya Matter is going on the short list. Matter joins Shikellamy’s Lisa Bohner, Milton’s Nicole Smith and Warrior Run’s Taylor Parker as the best two-way players I’ve ever seen.
And before I hear from the Danville people, the only thing keeping Morgan Wagner off the list is pure foot speed. To be honest, I don’t know who throws harder Matter or Wagner. They’re two of the hardest throwers I’ve seen from the current distance (since 2011, heck didn’t realize this was the 10th anniversary season of the change).
But back to my point, my closest comparison would be to Smith, who led Milton to three straight Little League World Series appearances — two in Junior Division and a World Championship in Senior Division — back in the mid-2000s.
Both Smith and Matter were hard-throwing rightys, who were also speedsters with power at the top of the lineup.
The other common trait was their competitiveness, though I don’t think I’ll ever see another athlete — male or female — that had the competitiveness of Smith.
Both also had the ability to be their best at the best times.
Be it a Smith three-run triple in the 16th inning of a Senior Division game in the state tournament.
Or Matter’s ability in the playoff run to find another level in the circle.
Facing the only team that beat her this season, 19 of 21 outs against Williams Valley were strikeouts.
How about an offense that just had 11 hits in the state semifinals against pitcher that had a 21-1 record?
Two measly singles and 17 strikeouts in nine innings.
I really thought the Eagles had a chance at a state title in 2019. Matter has always been this good, and Line Mountain’s offense was better two years ago.
However the improvements in Matter’s mental game are what made the difference between the two seasons.
The adversity on the field she handled so deftly in 2021 got to her in that 2019 extra-inning loss, she admitted as much after the district title win.
Without a softball season, it had been almost two years since I had been around Matter, but I felt the difference, and it was quite stark.
The ability the Matter and the Eagles to let the things they couldn’t control — a rain delay, a missed call or waiting out an umpire replacement in the crucible of a state title game — not bother them in the least was critical.
Being around high school sports for so long, I know how difficult it is for a player that age in any sport to not let pressure affect them.
Heck, how long has Ben Simmons been shooting free throws, and the pressure of the NBA playoffs got to him.
In the end, that ability might push Matter closer to the top of the list than I thought.
Todd Hummel covers high school softball in the Valley