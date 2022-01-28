Instead of playing a key role on last year’s Shikellamy boys basketball district championship team, Kaden Hoffman was forced to watch from the sidelines.
Now, the senior center is making it his mission to win another district title.
“I wasn’t on the team last year because I had to get labrum surgery on my shoulder. I missed that whole season,” Hoffman said. “I am not going to lie; I was a bit jealous.”
Hoffman said he feels that a district championship is a personal goal as well as a team one. He also wants to be a part of the first team in program history to win back-to-back district titles.
“During those six months when I couldn’t really do much it just really like gave me a drive to like push myself to get back out there and get back to where I was before the surgery,” Hoffman said. “It just really motivated me to do better.”
Shikellamy is 9-6 this season. In the last eight games, Hoffman has averaged 10 points a game.
He scored a career-high 17 points against Selinsgrove last week, and then beat it the next game with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Hoffman’s performance on the court, his academic performance (97.8% GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said Hoffman is an unselfish player, sometimes too much so.
“As coaches, we at times have to remind him that we need him to score, as well, so look for your own shot,” Zeigler said. “(He) usually looks for his teammate first before looking to score himself.”
He also leads his team in perhaps the most unselfish of plays, with 10 charges drawn this season.
Hoffman is a three-sport athlete at Shikellamy High School, playing football, basketball, and soccer.
He is shooting 63% from the field this season.
Hoffman might excel more in the classroom than on the court.
“School comes first for Kaden as he takes his education very seriously and does an excellent job in the classroom,” said Zeigler.
Hoffman is in a dual enrollment program at Bloomsburg University, and has already completed 12 credits toward his college degree through the Accelerated College Experience (ACE) program.
When Hoffman is not at the gym, he works part-time at Nottingham Village, helping serve food to the residents at the assisted living facility.
Hoffman does his best to volunteer wherever he can. He said he often helps his elderly neighbors shovel their driveways, and he has volunteered as a referee for flag football.
“It was fun watching all the little kids have fun, and I enjoy football,” Hoffman said. “I definitely think they look up to us older players.”
Hoffman is one of six seniors on Shikellamy this year, but he is used to being one of the youngest.
“Usually in basketball, I never really had to like take a leadership stance because everybody else I was playing with was always older than me,” he said. “It’s definitely a big difference.”
Zeigler said his 6-foot-3 center has embraced that challenge
“Kaden and the rest of the seniors are leading by example and showing the younger players what is expected of them, not only during the season, but the offseason as well,” said Zeigler.
Even though being a team leader is not a role Hoffman is used to, he said he is enjoying the change.
“I get to take charge and control of my team,” he said.
Zeigler added: “(Hoffman) is always positive towards his teammates and truly leads by example.”
Hoffman, who pitches and plays third base for Shikellamy, said he hopes baseball will be a part of his college experience next year.
Although his favorite course was his colonial history class, Hoffman calls himself a “numbers guy” and said hopes to pursue a degree in finance and work at an office job.
Even with envisioning a future at a desk, Hoffman said: “I don’t plan on ever stopping athletics.”