TURBOTVILLE — Sydney Hoffman scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half and passed the 1,000-point milestone for her career, powering Warrior Run to a 56-38 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball.
Hoffman needed 20 points to become the fifth 1,000-point scorer in program history and the first since Megan Zimmerman in 2018.
Emily McKee added 19 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, for Warrior Run (6-8 overall, 3-8 HAC-II).
Milton (7-9, 1-8) was led by Morgan Reiner and Kiersten Stork, who each scored 12 points. Crystal Hamilton added 11.
Warrior Run 56, Milton 38
Milton (7-9, 1-8) 38
Kiersten Stork 5 0-0 12, Leah Walter 0 0-2 0, Morgan Reiner 6 0-1 12, Crystal Hamilton 4 3-7 11, Abbey Kitchen 0 1-2 1, Kyla Rovenolt 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-12 38.
3-point goals: Stork 2.
Did not score: Larissa Shearer, Brooklyn Wade.
Warrior Run (6-8, 3-8) 56
Sydney Hoffman 8 4-4 25, Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 5, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 4, Jordan Hartman 0 0-2 0, Emily McKee 8 0-0 19. Totals 21 4-6 56.
3-point goals: Hoffman 5, McKee 3, Hudson, Wilkins.
Did not score: Leah Grow.
Score by quarters
Milton 12 7 10 9 — 38
Warrior Run 9 16 18 13 — 56
n Lourdes Regional 45,
Shikellamy 35
COAL TOWNSHIP — Katie Sandri and Peyton Kehler scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Lourdes Regional raced away for the nonleague win with a big first-quarter lead.
The Red Raiders (13-7) bolted to a 21-7 lead after one quarter, which featured 3-pointers from Sandri (two), Kehler and Meryl Czeponis.
Paige Fausey scored eight points to lead the Braves (3-9).4
Lourdes Regional 45,
Shikellamy 35
Shikellamy (3-9) 25
Averi Dodge 1 3-6 5, Jordan Moten 2 0-3 4, Emma Bronowicz 1 0-0 2, Tori Scheller 2 0-0 6, Paige Fausey 4 0-0 8. Totals 10 3-9 25.
3-point goals: Scheller 2.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Cassie Ronk, Melanie Minnier, Megan Strohecker, Olivia Soloman, Blaire Balestrini, Allison Minnier, Lily Wiest.
Lourdes Regional (13-7) 45
Masie Reed 2 4-4 8, Victoria Lindemuth 0 0-2 0, Katie Sandri 4 0-0 11, Chloe Rishel 0 1-2 1, Peyton Kehler 3 3-4 10, Emma Shimko 2 2-5 6, Meryl Czeponis 3 0-0 7, Emily Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-17 45.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Czeponis, Kehler.
Did not score: Abby Yancoskie, Paityn Moyer, Kaiden Chikotas, Gabriella Coleman, Leah Kosmer.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 7 5 6 7 — 25
Lourdes Regional 21 4 10 10 — 45
JV score: Lourdes Regional 42-28.
n Shamokin 56,
Midd-West 32
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ari Nolter knocked down two of Shamokin’s four first-quarter 3-pointers as the Indians raced out to a 21-8 lead in the HAC-I contest.
The Indians (8-5 overall, 8-3 HAC-I) hit 11 3-pointers in the game. Ari Nolter finished with 11 points, while Madison Lippay added 10 points, Grace Nazih and Desiree Michaels each finished with eight points.
Bella Fave scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs (6-10, 2-9).
Shamokin 56, Midd-West 32
Midd-West (6-10) 32
Rylee Shawver 2 0-0 6; Mackenna Dietz 1 1-2 3; Chloe Sauer 1 2-6 4; Bella Fave 5 0-0 10; Alexis Walter 2 4-6 9. Totals 11 7-14 32.
3-point goals: Shawver 2, Walter.
Did not score: Sarah Shupp, Leah Ferster, Camryn Markley, Alyssa Snyder, Marlo Spriggle.
Shamokin (8-5) 56
Carly Nye 1 0-0 3; Desiree Michaels 3 0-0 8; Emma Kramer 3 0-0 7; Madison Lippay 3 4-5 10; Grace Nazih 3 1-2 8; Morgan Nolter 2 0-0 6; Ari Nolter 4 0-0 11; Madison Nolter 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 5-7 56.
3-point goals: A. Nolter 3, Michaels 2, Mo. Nolter 2, Nye, Kramer, Nazih, Ma Nolter.
Did not score: Payten Puttman, Andrea Hornberger, Cassidy Grimes, Cassie Drumheiser.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 8 7 7 10 — 32
Shamokin 21 11 14 10 — 56
n Halifax 35,
Line Mountain 33
MANDATA — Montana Paul scored 14 points, and Halifax edged Line Mountain for a Tri-Valley League win.
Terri Reichard scored eight points to lead Line Mountain, while Emily Gonsar added seven for Line Mountain (7-10 overall, 4-6 TVL). Hannah Ruohoniemi pulled 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
Halifax 35, Line Mountain 33
Halifax (11-3, 8-3) 35
Alyza Steinhover 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Wells 3 0-0 6, Samantha Manion 2 1-2 5, Montana Paul 2 9-13 14, Kearstin Manion 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 10-15 35.
3-point goals: Paul.
Did not score: Kelsey Dobbin, Hannah Roland.
Line Mountain (7-10, 4-6) 33
Sage Hoover 1 3-9 5, Terri Reichard 3 0-0 8, Jaya London 1 0-0 2, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 1-2 3, Kyleen Michael 2 0-0 4, Emily Gonsar 2 2-5 7, Elizabeth Spieles 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 6-18 33.
3-point goals: Reichard 2, Gonsar.
Did not score: Kylie Klinger, Liberty Downs.
Score by quarters
Halifax 2 15 12 6 — 35
Line Mountain 8 11 6 8 — 33
TUESDAY
n Southern Columbia 60,
Williamsport 35
CATAWISSA — Ally Griscavage scored a game-high 17 points, and Southern Columbia led by 13 at halftime of its fifth consecutive win.
The Tigers (13-4) moved into the lead for the District 4 Class 2A top seed with the win and a loss by previously unbeaten South Williamsport.
Summer Tillett and Ava Novak added 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the nonleague win.
Southern Columbia 60,
Williamsport 35
Williamsport (4-10) 35
A. Chilson 1 3-6 5, A. Mahon 0 0-2 0, S. Beiter 2 0-0 4, E. Wilson 1 0-0 2, K. Helmrich 3 1-4 7, P. Baney 3 2-7 8, E. Green-Platt 3 3-5 9. Totals 13 9-24 35.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: C. Rainer, S. Sob, D. Washington, A. Harstead, A. Andrews-Hardy.
Southern Columbia (13-4) 60
Mackenzie Palacz 0 1-2 1, Faith Callahan 1 0-0 2, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Ally Griscavage 7 3-6 17, Summer Tillett 6 2-2 14, Loren Gehret 1 3-4 5, Maddie Griscavage 2 0-0 4, Ava Novak 5 2-3 12, Colby Bernhard 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 13-19 60.
3-point goals: G. Callahan.
Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King.
Score by quarters
Williamsport 7 9 13 6 — 35
Southern Columbia 13 16 9 22 — 60