BERWICK — Dillon Hoffman finished the first elimination game of the District 13 Major Baseball Tournament with a bang as doubled to give Danville a 4-3 walk-off win over Central Columbia.
“It felt like heaven through my fingertips,” Hoffman said of his game-winning double. “I like the high pitches even though I can never get at them. That one was perfect — right above my chest. I knew once I hit it, that was it.”
Chase Lowe, who reached on a seven-pitch walk to lead off the inning, was mobbed by a group of teammates after he scored the game-winning run.
Danville will advance to face Lewisburg on Wednesday at 8 p.m. back at Ber Vaughn Park in Berwick. Lewisburg lost to Bloomsburg in its opening game.
As for Monday’s contest, Central Columbia pushed two runs across in the opening inning, and added one more in the second for a 3-0 lead.
Landon Hart opened the game with a single and followed that up with a double in the second. He scored both times he reached base. Rypca Mouson scored in the opening inning and drove in the game’s initial run.
Danville scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the second after Greydon Fausey reached on a walk.
Danville’s offense struggled throughout the game until the final two innings when it recorded three of its four hits.
“To be fair and honest, I don’t think anyone in the order hit well,” Danville manager Randy Fry said. “We are lethal all the way down through the lineup. The lineup doesn’t really get soft. We’ve seen two great pitchers, but if you give us a chance, we’re going to take advantage of it.”
Danville took advantage in the fifth when it pushed across two runs to tie the game.
Dane Larson reached on a walk. Gage Fry followed with a single, and Myles Koser reset the game with a single through the center of the infield.
“This is something we preach with all the teams in our league,” Randy Fry said. “We played all 18 outs. Every out that they give us is a risk for them that we can come back. We pulled the kids aside after the fourth inning and told them we still had six outs. We told them we were going to use all six outs.”
It turned out Danville really only needed three as Central Columbia failed to record an out in the sixth. A walk to Lowe and Hoffman’s swing changed the Ironmen’s fortunes in the tournament.
“We don’t like to win by a ton of runs,” Hoffman said. “It gets boring after a while. When we have close games like this, it’s very exciting.”
Fausey was outstanding over the final three innings as he recorded nine consecutive outs for Danville. Eight of the nine came by strikeout.
Fausey scattered three hits over five innings of work. He finished with 12 strikeouts.
LITTLE LEAGUE
MAJOR DIVISION
DANVILLE 4, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 3
Central Columbia;210;000 — 3-6-0
Danville;010;021 — 4-4-2
Chase Williams, Landon Hart (5), Braylan Hutchinson. Macon Patrick, Greydon Fausey (2), and Gabe Fry.
WP: Fausey. LP: Williams.
Central Columbia: Landon Hart 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs. Danville: Gabe Fry 2-for-3, run; Dillon Hoffman 1-for-3, double, RBI.