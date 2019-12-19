The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Sydney Hoffman and Emily McKee scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, to spark Warrior Run to a 44-34 victory over Shamokin in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Ari Nolter scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter for Shamokin (2-4, 1-1).
Warrior Run 44, Shamokin 34
Shamokin (2-4, 1-1) 34
Emma Tomcavage 0 2-4 2, Chloe Yoder 2 0-2 4, Ari Nolter 5 2-4 14, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 0-0 7, Sophie Rossnock 2 0-0 5, Emily Slanina 0 2-4 2. Totals 12 6-14 34.
3-point goals: Nolter 2, Dunn, Rossnock.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Cassie Drumheller.
Warrior Run (2-2, 2-0) 44
Sydney Hoffman 6 3-6 15, Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 2, Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 9, Marissa Pick 2 1-2 5, Emily McKee 3 6-8 12, Katie Watkins 0 1-3 1. Totals 15 11-19 44.
3-point goals: Hartman 3.
Did not score: Lauren Watson.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 4 9 5 16 — 34
Warrior Run 12 9 14 9 — 44
JV score: Warrior Run 34-16. High scorers: Warrior Run, Holly Hollenbach 11; Shamokin, Desirae Michaels 5.
n Lewisburg 40, Montoursville 31
MONTOURSVILLE – Jamie Fedorjaka and Roz Noone combined for three third-quarter 3-pointers as the Green Dragons rallied for their first victory of the season.
Noone led Lewisburg (1-5 overall, 1-1 HAC-II) with 11 points, while Fedorjaka finished with 10 points.
Lewisburg 40, Montoursville 31
Lewisburg (1-4) 40
Sophie Kilbride 3 0-0 6; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Roz Noone 3 4-6 11; Jamie Fedorjaka 3 2-2 10; Regan Llano 2 5-6 9; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-14 40.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2, Noone 1.
Did not score: Hope Drumm.
Montoursville (1-3) 31
Alaina Marchioni 1 3-4 5; Mackenzie Weaver 3 1-2 8; Mackenzie Cohick 3 1-2 6; Antone James 1 0-0 2; Madelyn Adams 3 2-4 10. Totals 11 6-12 31.
3-point goals: Adams 2, Weaver.
Did not score: Maya Newman, Shyanne Klemick.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 8 5 17 10 — 40
Montoursville 4 12 9 6 — 31
n Mifflinburg 47, Selinsgrove 44
SELINSGROVE — Brooke Catherman scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter as Mifflinburg held off Selinsgrove for a HAC-I victory.
The Wildcats (3-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-I), who got a game-high 16 points from freshman Ella Shuck, led 37-36 after three quarters. Mara Shuck added 10 points in the win, while Mollie Bomgardner grabbed 11 rebounds.
Lexi Gabrielson paced Selinsgrove (2-4, 1-2) with eight points.
Mifflinburg 47, Selinsgrove 44
Mifflinburg (3-2, 1-1) 47
Angela Reamer 3 0-2 7, Mara Shuck 2 5-8 10, Mollie Bomgardner 1 4-7 6, Brooke Catherman 4 0-0 8, Ella Shuck 5 4-4 16. Totals 15 13-21 47.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 2, Reamer, M. Shuck.
Did not score: Cassie Keister, Jaden Keister, Olivia Erickson.
Selinsgrove (2-4, 1-2) 44
Lexi Gabrielson 3 0-0 8, Emma Atwood 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Latsha 2 2-2 6, Avery DeFazio 2 1-2 6, Lizzy Diehl 1 0-2 2, Katie Shaffer 1 0-0 3, Emily Davis 1 0-0 2, Cierra Adams 2 1-4 5, Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-10 44.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 2, Stanford 2, DeFazio, Shaffer.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 15 6 16 10 — 47
Selinsgrove 12 16 8 8 — 44
n Loyalsock 54, Mount Carmel 48
WILLIAMSPORT — Summer McNulty scored 16 of her 20 points after halftime, and the Lancers used a huge third quarter to win in HAC-III.
Dani Rae Renno scored 20 points to lead the Red Tornadoes (4-1, 2-1).
Loyalsock 54, Mount Carmel 48
Mount Carmel (4-1) 48
Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4; Lauren Shedleski 1 4-6 6; Brooke Bernini 4 0-0 10; Dani Rae Renno 9 2-2 20; Alyssa Reisinger 3 2-2 8. Totals 19 8-10 48.
3-point goals: Bernini 2.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Rachel Witkoski.
Loyalsock (4-0) 54
Sophia Gardner 2 4-6 9; Cassie Gee 3 0-0 7; Summer McNulty 7 5-6 20; Anna Burdett 3 2-4 8; Karyn Saar 1 0-0 2; Allyia Kennedy 1 0-0 2; Mia Patterson 2 2-5 6. Totals 19 13-21 54.
3-point goals: Gardner, Gee, McNulty.
Did not score: Madison Jean.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 11 10 10 17 — 48
Loyalsock 16 1 22 15 — 54
n Bloomsburg 58,
Southern Columbia 48
BLOOMSBURG — Madeline Evans scored 18 points to lead four Bloomsburg scorers in double-figures in a HAC-III victory.
Ally Griscavage scored 12 points to lead the Tigers (4-2, 1-2), while Faith Callahan added 11.
Bloomsburg 58, Southern Columbia 48
Southern Columbia (4-2, 1-2) 48
Faith Callahan 5 0-0 11, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 2, Ally Griscavage 5 2-2 12, Morgan Marks 4 0-0 8, Loren Gehret 2 3-4 8, Ava Novak 1 0-0 3, Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Wisloski 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-6 48.
3-point goals: F. Callahan, Gehret, Novak.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tasmiya Russell-King, Emma Myers, Maddie Griscavage.
Bloomsburg (4-2, 2-1) 58
Ellen Hull 4 0-0 10, Kailey Zentner 5 2-2 12, Rylee Klinger 5 4-8 14, Kelsey Widom 0 4-4 4, Madeline Evans 7 4-8 18. Totals 21 14-22 58.
3-point goals: E. Hull 2.
Did not score: Olivia Hull, Paige Temple, Maizy Aikey, Maddie Morris, Alyssa Shurman.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 14 9 12 13 — 48
Bloomsburg 20 7 15 16 — 58
n Central Columbia 50,
Midd-West 21
MIDDLEBURG — Ellie Rowe scored 16 points as the Blue Jays rolled to the HAC-II victory.
Zoe Webb had eight points for the Mustangs (0-6, 0-2).
Central Columbia 50, Midd-West 21
Central Columbia (3-2) 50
Alyssa Boyd 1 0-0 3; Lindsey Bull 0 2-2 2; Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2; Ellie Rowe 7 1-4 16; Lauren Bull 4 1-2 9; Madeline Weatherill 1 0-0 2; Allison Groshek 4 1-1 9; Alyx Flick 3 1-6 7. Totals 21 6-15 50.
3-point goals: Boyd, Rowe.
Did not score: Gracia Eckenrode, Emmie Rowe, Amanda Brosious.
Midd-West (0-6) 21
Rylee Shawver 2 0-0 4; Zoe Webb 4 0-0 8; Belle Fave 0 1-2 1; Alexis Walter 3 0-0 6; Leah Ferster 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-2 21.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Mackenna Dietz, Alyssa Snyder.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 13 14 10 13 — 50
Midd-West 6 7 6 2 — 21