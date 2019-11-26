The Associated Press
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The Hokies (6-0) — projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll — went up 10 with 4:30 minutes left, but Michigan State fought back within one.
Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left, and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.
n No. 10 Ohio State 71,
Kent State 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points, and Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.
n No. 17 Tennessee 58,
Chattanooga 46
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as Tennessee beat Chattanooga to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.
n No. 20 VCU 78,
Alabama State 62
RICHMOND, Va. — Marcus Evans scored 25 points, and VCU closed the first half on a big run in a victory against Alabama State.
Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during the 26-7 burst that gave VCU (6-0) a 46-28 lead. The Rams led by 19 after halftime, and when the Hornets closed within 12 with nine minutes left, the Rams turned up their defense and scored the next seven points.
WOMEN
n No. 10 Mississippi State 74,
Marquette 68
MILWAUKEE — Jordan Danberry scored 20 points, and Mississippi State held off a late surge from Marquette to remain unbeaten.
The Bulldogs (6-0) led by just one at halftime but seemed to take control of the contest late in the third with a 12-0 run that put them ahead, 52-47 with 2:17 left in the quarter.
Marquette pulled back to 54-52 heading into the fourth.
Mississippi State recovered and went on a 9-0 run to take a 65-61 lead with 2:27 to play.