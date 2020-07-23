Gabby Holko led Susquehanna to a nine-win improvement last season in her first year as the River Hawks’ women’s basketball coach.
“The biggest thing was to get the team to buy into my culture,” Holko said. “We want to have a winning culture, and we’re capable of being a winning team in the Landmark (Conference). The girls really bought in. We’re fortunate that we only lost senior from last year. I’m really excited for the upcoming year.”
However, Holko’s first full offseason — after a 15-10 mark in Year 1 — has been far different from what she envisioned.
“It’s been a lot different than I expected,” Holko said. “Never in a million years would I have thought we’d go through something like this.”
The coronavirus pandemic cost the River Hawks a small amount of on-court time together, but it wreaked havoc in other ways.
“We, as a women’s basketball program, have been trying to use our time in a positive way,” Holko said. “The girls went home at Easter break, and never came back until months later to get their stuff. We’ve been utilizing Zoom and having group meetings. We’ve been trying to keep the girls positive.”
Holko said the River Hawks had team-bonding, volunteering and fundraising efforts planned that were wiped out.
“The thing I missed most was spending the spring with my current team,” Holko said. “The girls were still doing classwork, and our team is really focused on academics. We ended the spring with a 3.87 GPA, which was great.”
Effect on recruiting
The pandemic has also had an effect on SU’s recruiting.
“As much as it stinks that I can’t get out on the road, recruiting has been pretty consistent,” Holko said.
One positive is the River Hawks’ coaching staff hasn’t been spending every weekend scouting AAU tournaments.
“In some ways, the pandemic has helped our coaching staff,” Holko said. “During this time of year we’re usually always on the go, and this has allowed us to spend more time with family which has been nice. I just bought a house in Lewisburg, so I’ve been able to get a lot done.”
Holko said her worst fears about recruiting during a pandemic have not been realized.
“In the beginning I was really nervous that we would not open back up for on-campus visits,” Holko said. “One of the big things here is selling the campus. Susquehanna is one of the most beautiful D-III campuses that I’ve ever seen.
“When you’re going through the recruiting process and you step on campus, you know when it feels like home.”
The River Hawks were mostly done with recruiting this year’s incoming freshmen in January, so the focus has shifted to next year’s group.
“Our 2021 class — that’s the rising (high school) seniors — I think a lot of the girls are realizing this might be their last chance and they’re reaching out to us,” Holko said. “We’ve been open for two weeks for on-campus visits, and we’ve had nine or so 2021s on campus. Those are our top 2021s. We were really trying to get them on campus first. We’re looking for six to eight because we’re losing a good, big senior class after this year.”
Holko said the biggest effect on recruiting may be felt by classes further down the line.
“I think it’s hurting the 2022s and 2023s more because we can’t get a jump start on them,” Holko said.
For those classes and some of the 2021 high school graduates, evaluation has to be done virtually, which can cause problems.
“I’m a people watcher,” Holko said. “I like to see how they’re interacting with their coaches, the officials and their teammates. One of our big things is culture. So if I see a player with the talent of Michael Jordan, but they’re treating the people around them in a poor manner, they’re scratched off the list.”
Bucknell women’s basketball Trevor Woodruff said that is one thing that is lost by not being able to evaluate athletes in person.
“It’s hard to tell based off one stationary camera,” Woodruff said. “Things that most people don’t realize we pay attention to are lost.”
Holko has tried to find away around that, at least to some extent.
“It’s hard to get a full picture via the film that they send in,” Holko said. “I’ve been asking for a full game film from them or their high school coach, because there are things you can’t see in highlights.”
Preparing for next season
While the pandemic has kept the Susquehanna coaches off the road, it hasn’t stopped them from getting ready for the 2020-21 season.
“We’ve been diving into both games we played with each conference opponent,” Holko said. “We’re going to back to the drawing board of whether we want to change our offense. Defensively, we’re going to stay man-to-man, and hopefully add more pressing.
“We’ve been looking at some quick-hitters, and I like to change our baseline out-of-bounds plays every year.”
Where the coaches did a lot of their preparation did change, however.
“I finally got back in the office last week, for the first time since March 19,” Holko said.
Holko said she has also been using the time to grow as a coach, especially since she missed the opportunity to attend the convention surrounding the Division I Final Four.
“The basketball community has done a great job with webinars,” Holko said. “I’ve been using this time for some professional development.”