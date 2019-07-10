SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna hired Gabrielle “Gabby” Holko on Tuesday to be the head coach of the women's basketball program.
Last season, Holko coached Marywood to a third-place finish in the Atlantic East Conference and an appearance in the semifinals of the AEC Tournament in her first season as a head coach.
“Coach Holko, from the beginning of the process, emerged as a top candidate through her ability to not only coach and recruit young women student-athletes, but also develop them into leaders on and off the court," said Susquehanna Interim Director of Athletics Crystal Gibson, who chaired the search committee. "Gabby is an outstanding fit for the Susquehanna University community, and I am confident she will bring a high level of success to the program under her leadership."
Holko spent one season as an assistant coach at Lackawanna College before taking over at Marywood. She was a graduate assistant at Misericordia.
Holko, who is from Pittsburgh, graduated from Westminster College. While at Westminster, she was an all-conferense second team selection. She is 10th in Titan program history with 893 career points, and second with 153 made 3-pointers.
"The first time I stepped foot on campus I knew that this was going to be a special opportunity and I am honored," Holko said. "I am beyond excited to get to work alongside the amazing coaches in the River Hawks athletic department, and I cannot wait to get to work with our young women on the team. After meeting a few of them during the interview process, I could tell right away that they are ready to compete in the Landmark and make Susquehanna University proud on and off the court."