SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Hollidaysburg captured the local fans at the Little League World Series, drawing big crowds every time they take Lamade Field.
They’ were able to handle all comers, except for the Pearland, Texas, All-Stars that beat them in the opener, and now ended their run on Wednesday night.
Manny Castillo hit a two-run homer off the bench, and the Southwest All-Stars took an 8-4 decision over the Mid-Atlantic stars from Hollidaysburg.
“Hat’s off to them,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “Two two-run homers that were big for them. Every time we started to get momentum, they were able to stop it.”
The Southwest will take on the Southeast (Nolensville, Tenn.) tonight at 7 p.m. to determine which will play Hawaii in Saturday’s United States championship game.
“I love when the crowd is super loud, because you just have more motivation to do other stuff,” Southwest’s Corey Kahn said. “One thing I always say is, ‘do you hear that’ to my teammates. I hear crickets.”
The loss ends Hollidaysburg’s season.
“For 10 out of the 11 of them this was their last Little League game,” McGough said. “We talked about the journey to get here and having so many Pennsylvania communities supporting us. It was awesome in terms of the support we felt from the area.”
Jacob Zurek led off the game with a double, and then, after two walks loaded the bases, Austin Cummings gave Southwest a 1-0 lead, before Malachi Clark followed with a two-run double for a 3-0 advantage.
“I didn’t swing all the way through, I half swung,” Clark said. “I haven’t been putting the bat on the ball lately. It was really fun to run around the bases.”
Tyler McGough opened the bottom of the first with a single and advanced when crowd favorite Chase Link lined a single into center field. Jackson Boob followed with an RBI single, before Braden Hatch tied the game with a two-run single.
“They’ve had an amazing journey representing Hollidaysburg, PA,” McGough said. “We couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Jacob Zurek hit a solo homer in the top of the second to give Pearland a 4-3 lead, and the game remained a one-run affair helped by Kahn, who robbed Hatch of a homer for the second out of the bottom of the third.
“I thought it was just a long popup, and then I felt the warning track,” Kahn said. “I was still going back, and had my hands up and hit the wall. I caught it, and it was a like a snow cone. I watched the replay.”
Pearland manager Aaron Cummings asked Kahn when he had a chance to watch the replay during the postgame press conference.
“I watched on our way in here,” Kahn told his coach. “I didn’t think I caught it at first, but I thought ‘oh my gosh, I just robbed a home run.’ I guarantee you a lot of people were happier than I was. I didn’t even know I caught it. It’s crazy I never thought I would make it on one of these plays.”
Castillo’s homer came in the fifth to make it 6-3.
Hatch had an RBI groundout to cut it to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth, before Kaiden Shelton added a two-run homer in the top of sixth for the final margin of victory.
West 13, Southeast 0
Jonnovyn Sniffen and Luke Hiromoto combined on a two-hitter, and the West champions hit five homers as Hawaii stayed hot at the Little League World Series, and advanced to Saturday’s U.S. Championship game.
“A lot the kids have been with us through the offseason workouts,” Honolulu Manager Gerald Oda said. “We’ve been doing this all year so even when they are on other teams, they still workout with us.”
The extra work has paid over in full for the Honolulu boys. The offense has hit a home run in every game, scoring almost at will.
“Credit all the hard work they’ve done before the season,” Oda said. “I’m just happy for their efforts.”
Cohen Sakamoto hit two homers, including a grand slam in a five-run first inning. Kekoa Payanal led off the game with a homer, while Kama Angell and Daly Watson also went yard.
Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1
The team from Taiwan advanced to the International championship game as three pitchers combined on a five-hitter.
Liao Yuan-Shu keyed the offense with a two-run double out of the leadoff hole.
Rijke strikes out 14 batters as Caribbean defeats Latin America 7-2
Caribbean 7, Latina America 2
Curacao scored five runs over the first two innings to back Davey-Jay Rijke on the mound.
Rijke struck out 15 in six innings. Curaco and Mexico play today for the right to play Asia-Pacific in the International Championship game on Saturday.